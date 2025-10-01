Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan to host 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 in Ahmedabad, his co-hosts are...

Donald Trump gives Hamas three or four days to respond to Gaza peace plan, says, ‘Going to be very sad end’

Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, Singapore event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta arrested in Delhi

RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Will repo rate stay at 5.5% or see a cut? Timing, streaming details

Pakistan's Asim Munir praised Donald Trump for saving millions of lives? US President makes BIG claim on India-Pak ceasefire

Centuries-old church collapses after massive 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, watch video

Donald Trump warns US military officials of 'invasion' within country, says 'we're under...'

Arattai app: Meet man behind India's WhatsApp rival, lives simple life in village, has net worth of whopping Rs...

THIS country has made securing work visa for Indian difficult, know how are Indians impacted, more details

BIG move by Karnataka govt to decongest Bengaluru roads, introduces unique tax to ease traffic, know how it impacts commuters

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Will repo rate stay at 5.5% or see a cut? Timing, streaming details

RBI MPC Meeting 2025: Will repo rate stay at 5.5% or see a cut?

THIS country has made securing work visa for Indian difficult, know how are Indians impacted, more details

THIS country has made securing work visa for Indian difficult, know how are Indi

BIG move by Karnataka govt to decongest Bengaluru roads, introduces unique tax to ease traffic, know how it impacts commuters

BIG move by Karnataka govt to decongest Bengaluru roads, introduces unique tax t

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan's Asim Munir praised Donald Trump for saving millions of lives? US President makes BIG claim on India-Pak ceasefire

US President Donald Trump again claimed that he stopped the India-Pakistan war, saying, that Asim Munir, 'very important guy in Pakistan', praised him for saving millions of lives.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 07:42 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Pakistan's Asim Munir praised Donald Trump for saving millions of lives? US President makes BIG claim on India-Pak ceasefire
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In just two days, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again praised Pakistani leadership for the second time, calling Pakistan's Army General Asim Munir "a very important guy." Trump again claimed that he stopped the India-Pakistan war while addressing an event at the Department of War.

"India and Pakistan were going at it. I called them both... They had just shot down seven planes... I said, if you do this, there's not going to be any trade, and I stopped the war. It was raging for four days... The Prime Minister of Pakistan was here, along with the Field Marshal, who's a very important guy in Pakistan... He told a group of people who were with us that this man saved millions of lives because he prevented the war from escalating. That war was going to get very bad..., I loved the way he said it," Trump said.

Donald Trump on Israel and Gaza peace plan

The statement comes as Trump noted his success with the Gaza peace plan. "Yesterday, we might have settled the biggest of them all. Although I'm not sure... Hamas has to agree. If they don't, it will be very tough on them... All of the Arab nations, Muslim nations, have agreed. Israel has agreed. It's an amazing thing," he said.

Earlier on Monday, while announcing the Gaza peace plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, "The Prime Minister and the Field Marshal of Pakistan were with us right from the beginning. Incredible. In fact, they have just issued a statement affirming their full commitment to this pact... They back this 100%."

Trump's praise comes after the meeting between Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir in the Oval Office last week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Trump compared the potential peace settlement in Gaza to his previous diplomatic interventions, including India-Pakistan, noting, "I've settled so many wars... Pakistan and India were very big. Both nuclear powers. I settled that. But yesterday could be the settlement in the Middle East. That hasn't happened for 3,000 years."

He also reflected on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, saying, "The easiest one of them all is Putin. It's a war that would have never happened if I were president, if the election weren't rigged... But I knew Putin very well, and I thought that would be easy because I know him so well."

On his Gaza peace plan, Trump added, "If this works out, we'll have (solved) eight (wars) in eight months. That's pretty good. Nobody's ever done that... I don't want [the Nobel Prize]. I want the country to get it."

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif calls Trump as 'man of peace'

Earlier, at the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump as a "man of peace" and nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, allegedly for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"Though in a position of strength, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire facilitated by President Trump's bold and vigorous leadership... We express our deep appreciation to him and his team," Sharif said. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's 100% movie tariff: Bejoy Nambiar, Priyanka Ghose reveal if Indian film industry will be affected by US President's new import duty
Donald's 100% movie tariff: Indian film industry will be affected by President
Delhi Airport introduces E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travellers; here's what it means
Delhi Airport introduces E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travellers; here's
Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?
Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?
Thamma star cast fees revealed: Rashmika Mandanna earns less than Ayushmann Khurrana, despite Pushpa 2's success, Nawazuddin Siddiqui only gets..
Thamma star cast fees revealed: Rashmika Mandanna earns less than Ayushmann
ACC meet drama: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi forced to congratulate India, BCCI to take Asia Cup trophy issue to ICC
ACC meet drama: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi forced to congratulate India, BCCI to tak
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE