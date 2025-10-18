Pakistan's Asim Munir once again resorts to hollow anti-India rhetoric: 'If a fresh war is triggered...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under

Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings

Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?

Jolly LLB 3: Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao celebrate 'success' of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer, Badhaai Ho actor says 'what more could..'

Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'

Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'

Women singing Travis Scott’s ‘Fein’ during Kirtan ahead of his India tour goes viral

'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals

'I won’t lie...': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on fear of losing India's T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings

Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'

Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan's Asim Munir once again resorts to hollow anti-India rhetoric: 'If a fresh war is triggered...'

Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshall General Asim Munir, once again, resorted to anti-India rhetoric as his forces continue to receive setbacks in an ongoing conflict with the Afghan Taliban.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 03:14 PM IST

Pakistan's Asim Munir once again resorts to hollow anti-India rhetoric: 'If a fresh war is triggered...'
Image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshall General Asim Munir, once again, resorted to anti-India rhetoric as his forces continue to receive setbacks in an ongoing conflict with the Afghan Taliban. Addressing a passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, Munir said that there was "no space for war in a nuclearised environment," as per a report by Dawn. He also claimed that "if a fresh war erupts, Pakistan would respond much beyond the expectations of the initiators."

Munir, whose forces lost several of the key air bases in their short conflict with India in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor claimed that Pakistan would not be intimidated. "We will never be intimidated nor coerced by your rhetoric and shall respond decisively, beyond proportion, to even a minor provocation without any qualms. The onus of ensuing escalations, one that may ultimately bear catastrophic consequences for the entire region and beyond, will squarely lie with India," Munir said, in an attempt to obfuscate the fact that it was his DGMO that had sought a ceasefire after being pounded by Indian strikes.

"Should a fresh wave of hostilities be triggered, Pakistan would respond much beyond the expectations of the initiators," Munir said. During Operation Sindoor the Indian Air Force destroyed 12-13 of Pakistan's combat aircraft, including four to five F-16s on the ground and five F-16s and JF-17s in the air, along with two spy planes. The IAF also cratered several Pakistani airbases, damaging radars, command centres, runways, hangars, and a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system. Faced with this, Munir chose rhetoric to hide facts.

"With diminishing distinctions between conflict and communication zones, the reach and lethality of our weapon systems will shatter the misconceived immunity of India's geographic war-space. The deeply hurting retributive military and economic losses inflicted will be much beyond the imagination and calculation of the perpetrators of chaos and instability," he said.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in May this year in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. The Indian Armed Forces effectively repulsed the subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases while downing several of its planes.

With inputs from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war with China: 'They forced me to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war with China: 'They forced me to...'
Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...
Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as company's profit falls to Rs
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, who is her husband?
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, wh
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt, says, 'Tu aur teri maa dono...'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt
Watch: Young cricket fan's pure joy after getting Virat Kohli's autograph ahead of IND vs AUS ODI series
Watch: Young cricket fan's pure joy after getting Virat Kohli's autograph ahead
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE