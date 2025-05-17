WORLD
Under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rule, Turkey has undergone a dramatic transformation from a relatively secular, pro-Western democracy to a country moving towards Islamist populism. Central to this transformation has been Erdogan's use of the media as a strategic weapon, both at domestic and international fronts. Analysts have raised concerns that Erdogan's government has gone beyond domestic control of press freedom and has now adopted a deliberate strategy of international ideological export. Turkish state-run media outlets which once hired Western journalists, are now seeing an influx of Pakistani nationals with strong ideological leanings.
Under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rule, Turkey has undergone a dramatic transformation from a relatively secular, pro-Western democracy to a country moving towards Islamist populism. Central to this transformation has been Erdogan's use of the media as a strategic weapon, both at domestic and international fronts. Analysts have raised concerns that Erdogan's government has gone beyond domestic control of press freedom and has now adopted a deliberate strategy of international ideological export. Turkish state-run media outlets which once hired Western journalists, are now seeing an influx of Pakistani nationals with strong ideological leanings.
Currently, nearly half of the editorial staff at these news outlets comprises Pakistani nationals. Many of these journalists have known affiliations with hardline ideologies, and some have shown clear sympathies with separatist movements in South Asia. Turkish media is now actively providing a platform to voice the narrative of Islamabad and anti-India sentiments. Foreign policy observers argue that the placement of Pakistani journalists in Turkish media is not merely a reflection of Ankara-Islamabad camaraderie — it may very well be an orchestrated move by the media wing of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI. The intent is to amplify Pakistani geopolitical interests, challenge Indian narratives, and use Turkish soft power as a megaphone for radical Islam.
One of the most tragic consequences of this media radicalization is the cultural loss within Turkey itself. Historically, rooted in Sufi traditions, Turkish Islam was celebrated for its pluralism and syncretism. However, with the increasing dominance of Pakistani-Deobandi interpretations of Islam promoted by the new wave of Pakistani journalists and clerics, there is a growing concern about an erosion of Turkey's spiritual heritage. This ideological shift is being fueled not only through newsrooms but also through Turkey's expanding religious institutions. The Diyanet or DIB, Turkey's powerful Presidency of Religious Affairs, has witnessed exponential growth in both influence and budget. It is actively promoting a curriculum increasingly aligned with political Islam.
The Pahalgam attack, which left 26 Indian Hindus dead, triggered 'Operation Sindoor' and marked a major escalation of the India-Pakistan conflict. Turkey's military, diplomatic and media support to Pakistan has added fuel to fire.
President Erdogan met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hours after the Pahalgam attack which was conducted by The Resistance Front (TRF), an extended group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Soon after the Pahalgam attack, the Pakistani Army pledged "unwavering support" to such terror groups on Kashmir.
Post Operation Sindoor, Erdogan vocally condemned India's air strikes, reiterating solidarity with Pakistan during a call with Sharif.
Hours after the Pahalgam attack, pro-Pakistani Turkish media echoed Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's ludicrous claim to Al-Jazeera that the massacre was a "false flag operation" by India.
As Pakistan attacked India's civilian areas with 300-400 Asisguard Songar quadrotor Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) and Bayraktar Yiha-III drones on May 8-9, targetting several Indian cities, the Turkish media continued peddling Pakistan's narrative.
On cue, Turkish media outlets began to parrot Pakistan's claims thereby denying Pakistan's role in Pahalgam, calling Operation Sindoor as "unprovoked aggression" and labeling Kashmir as "Indian-administered".
Debris from drones targetted by Indian air defences confirmed their Turkish origins. "A forensic examination of the drone debris is currently underway. Preliminary reports indicate that the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said in a press briefing on May 8.
Pakistan used civilian flights as shields to launch Turkish Songar drones, a cowardly tactic that India exposed. Songar drone swarms were launched targetting Indian civilian and military sites, but were neutralised by India's strong air defences.
Earlier, six Turkish C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft, possibly carrying an arms shipment, landed at Karachi airport on April 27 and on May 2. A Turkish warship, TCG Buyukada (F-512), the second ship of the Ada-class ASW corvettes of the Turkish Navy, also docked at Karachi. However, Turkey claimed that these stops were routine for "routine refueling" and that the Hercules was not carrying arms. The claim appears to be false because Pakistan is already dealing with a shortage of arms and ammunition since it sold a large stock to Ukraine a few months back. The drone firepower used by Pakistan on May 9-10 was not possible without the supply of drones from Turkey. Principally, Turkey has become the second largest arms supplier to Pakistan.
It may be mentioned that Turkish President Erdogan's younger daughter Sumeyye Erdogan is married to defence sector industrialist Selçuk Bayraktar. Baykar Technology, the company run by Selçuk Bayraktar, his father Ozdemir Bayraktar and his two brothers, has been developing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Bayraktar drones, both for the Turkish military and other countries, including Pakistan.
The Bayraktar TB2 drones is a medium-altitude long-endurance UCAV capable of remotely-controlled or autonomous flight operations. These have been used extensively by Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia. In 2020, in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, used the TB2 to target vehicles and troops, then displayed footage of the strikes on digital billboards in Baku. Bangladesh and Pakistan have deployed these drones along their borders with India.
Notably, the Turkish intelligence chief visited Pakistan on April 30 to assure full support against India. A high-level delegation led by Lieutenant General Yasar Kadioglu, Chief of Intelligence, Turkish General Staff, called on Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), during his visit to the Air Headquarters in Islamabad. The meeting between Kadioglu and Sidhu took place against the backdrop of heightened tensions along the India-Pakistan border. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu on May 13 and thanked Turkey for helping Pakistan during the conflict with India. Under Erdogan, Turkey-Pakistan ties have transformed into structured military cooperation, encompassing defence production, training, joint operations, and strategic alignment.
Turkey and Pakistan increasingly see themselves as part of a broader Islamic geopolitical block, often positioning themselves in contrast to traditional Middle Eastern power centres like Sunni Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Erdogan's ambition to lead the Muslim ummah aligns well with Pakistan's longstanding desire for leadership in the Islamic world. Turkey's action follows China's recent military aid, including drones, provided to Pakistan. Collectively, these actions highlight a concerted strategic move. Analysts are of the view that China-Turkey-Pakistan triangle has emerged as a counter-balance to India's regional influence.
Turkey's stance to support Pakistan destabilises an already-fragile South Asia. When a NATO member sides with a nation accused of harbouring UN-designated terrorists, it is no longer a regional threat; on the contrary, it poses a potential challenge to collective security. Ankara's embrace of Islamabad is far from symbolic, as Turkey increasingly echoes Pakistan's narrative on global platforms.
(The writer is an expert on South Asia and Eurasia. He was formerly with Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. Views expressed are personal)
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)
Pakistan's 'all-weather brother' Turkey is India's opponent under Erdogan, says expert
Doha Diamond League: Julian Weber stuns Neeraj Chopra, beats his career best 90.23m mark with 91.06m final throw
Katrina Kaif celebrates 'Happy Vicky Day', drops adorable photo with Chhaava actor on his 37th birthday
India to lead global growth at 6.3%, outpacing China, US, EU: UN
Neeraj Chopra breaches 90m mark for first time in his career, throws 90.23m in Doha Diamond League 2025
Viral Video: Pakistan’s retd Air Marshal admits Pakistan’s THIS crucial system damaged in India’s Operation Sindoor
Ajay Devgn takeover Salman Khan's favorite festive release period, will bring Dhamaal 4 in Eid 2026
Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'friend', top comedian who has worked with Akshay, Govinda, Hrithik; was still jobless for 7 years, blames.., he is..
Bangaluru Man became naked, drilled hole, entered mobile phone shop to steal gift for girlfriend, but this happened...
Why Pakistan’s javelin star Arshad Nadeem won't face Indian ace Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2025?
He reached Mt Everest, and refused to descend from there, then THIS happened...
Viral Video: Father films reel as kid cries after langoor snatches food from his hands, netizens slam 'bad parenting'
Laapataa Ladies’ Nitanshi Goel dazzles in gorgeous black gown at Cannes 2025, see pics
Man injured after using toilet, hospitalised, know what happened
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2025 live streaming details: When and where to watch javelin ace in action?
Neeraj Chopra, second highest paid Indian athlete, becomes Lt. Col., know his net worth, salary, luxurious lifestyle
SHOCKING! Man halts mother's funeral over possession of her jewellery, silver bangles, watch viral video
BCCI announces India A squad for England tour, Abhimanyu Easwaran to lead; Karun Nair makes anticipated comeback
Zee Cine Awards 2025: Here's how you can attend Bollywood's biggest celebration bash, get tickets for live show at Rs..., from....
'There were doubts in my mind': Rajat Patidar reflects on receiving RCB's captaincy honour from Virat Kohli
Did Turkey commit genocide in Armenia, killing 10 lakh people? THIS is what Holocaust Encyclopedia says
Viral Video: Content creator mimicking Urvashi Rautela is the funniest thing on internet today! WATCH
Zee Cine Awards 2025: Know when and where to watch Bollywood's biggest gala night, catch Kartik Aaryan, Tamannaah, Tiger Shroff, Rasha Thadani on..
BIZARRE! Woman claims her ex-boyfriend asked for refund of food orders after breaking up, netizens say, 'Relationships are scary'
Archery in war? These countries have whole army unit of archers, know their use
20 YO boy died by suicide, 18 YO 'emotionally weak' cousin follows the same suit soon after, police probe affair angle
'Still playing....': Rohit Sharma delivers emotional speech as Wankhede Stadium unveils his stand - Watch
This Bollywood superstar stopped the war in Afghanistan, shot his blockbuster film there, was escorted by 10 tanks, he is..., film is...
India Faces Growing Lung Disease Crisis; Hinduja Hospital Leads Preventive Push
From Pharma to Tech- Kalyan Kilaru’s Role in Driving AI Transformation Across Industries
IPL 2025: Tim David dives into puddle during RCB's rain-marred practice session, teammates left in splits - Watch
This Indian billionaire's foundation has announced Rs 2250 crore scholarship to help 2.5 lakh girls study college, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, he is...
Delhi-NCR: Weather turns pleasant after strong winds, heavy rains in parts of national capital bring relief from heat
'Kab tak hum yehi karte rahenge'? Boy stops his mother from enquiring about relative's kids' results, WATCH viral video
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes for third year in a row, how much did he earn?
Meet Pooja Bhatt's ‘son’ who has worked with Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, is related to Kapoor family as..., his name is...
Good news for Greater Noida commuters, travelling to GT Road, Dadri now easy due to THIS reason, know details
Donald Trump says he's planning to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin: 'If I don't go...'
This is India’s longest train ride takes 4189 km across 9 states in 4 days with endless views, know which all places it covers
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal books Srinagar flight amid fear post Pahalgam attack: 'Kashmir needs tourists'
Top traders vow not to do business with Turkey, Azerbaijan, they say...
IPL 2025 to stop again after it resumes with RCB vs KKR game? Find it out here
Who is Jarred Shaw? Ex-US basketball star facing potential death penalty in Indonesia in drugs case
Watch: Mitchell Starc loses cool over unwanted attention at Delhi airport, shouts 'go away' as fan invades privacy
Rajnath Singh lauds IAF over 'Operation Sindoor': 'Jitni der mein nashta pani hota hai, utni der mein...'
India's Sudarshan Chakra: How much does it cost to fire missile from S-400? The price will SHOCK you!
Jacqueline Fernandez looks magnificent in strapless red gown at Cannes Film Festival, see pics
R Ashwin suggests name of THIS CSK all-rounder for India Test captaincy role after Rohit Sharma's retirement
'If I were the coach...': Ravi Shastri's fiery take on Rohit Sharma's Test retirement
Divya Bharti's co-star calls her 'little messed up' but not scared of heights, reveals actress was 'sad' one night before falling to her death: 'She had to go for...'
Bhumi Pednekar reflects on bond with Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh on The Royals : 'It was like instant sisterhood'
Pakistan's Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's new track triggers meme wave: 'Ispe ek BrahMos maaro'
One of Saif Ali Khan's biggest hit films was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, made for just Rs 8.5 crores, it earned Rs..., was based on..
This place has 13000 feet of giant 'monsters' sleeping below snow, buried for half a billion years, know more shocking details inside
PSEB 10th Result 2025: Punjab Board class 10th result declared at pseb.ac.in, know how to download marksheet
India to supply arms to Armenia soon to punish Azerbaijan and Turkey, Pakistan may be pushed to difficult position for...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's BIG message to IMF over Pakistan bailout package, calls it 'form of indirect...'
Anupam Kher shares 'best hug' with Robert Di Niro at Cannes 2025, reveals Hollywood actor's reaction to his directorial Tanvi The Great
What is Al-Ayyala? Hair-flipping ritual performed by women to welcome Donald Trump in UAE
Rajinikanth’s real wife Latha only ever worked in one film, created a stir on silver screen in 1982, lead actors were..., film is..
This actress was denied entry because she arrived in Swift at Filmfare event
Meet actress, only 5 years older than Amitabh Bachchan, who sometimes became his 'wife', sometimes 'mother', won National Award for..., her name is..
TN Board HSE (+1) 11th Result 2025: Tamil Nadu class 11 result declared at tnresults.nic.in, know how to check marksheet
Indians spent Rs 22,000 on average for Schengen Visa – visament reduces cost with bundled plans
BJP mocks Pakistan with clip of Super Over win from 2007 T20 World Cup | Watch viral video
Meet Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sold water, bread on streets, was close to joining this football club, his one move changed country's political system, it was...
Tamil Nadu TN SSLC 10th Result 2025 DECLARED: Check pass percentage and direct link
Can IAEA or UN take control of or destroy Pakistan's nuclear weapons? What can India do?
BTS reunion 2025: When Jimin, Jungkook, V, Jin, J-Hope, Suga to reunite? RM teases fans with...
Meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas' billionaire husband Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas: Who reigns Jonas empire?
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT offer for Reliance Jio users, free JioHotstar subscription available only till...
What happens to Celebi employees in India after Centre revokes Turkish company's security clearance? Union Minister says...
Once Bollywood's highest-paid actress romanced superstars, became overnight star after debut, was then forced into prostitution, died tragically at 34, her body was..., name is..
Why Donald Trump wants Apple to stop production of iPhones in India? Will Tim Cook take the risk? Report claims...
2500 bottles of champagne, 2700 kg meat, 100 airplanes: This man hosted world's most expensive party, spent more money than Mukesh Ambani, his name is..
What is '8647'? Former FBI chief James Comey's post linked to Donald Trump which sparked US federal investigation
Mitchell Johnson SLAMS IPL for 'coercing' overseas players to return for rest of season after India-Pakistan tensions
Meet man who left high-paying job in Qatar, built Rs 15 crore business, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani use his product, he makes..., his name is...
This Soviet soldier prevented nuclear war in 1983; know how he did it
Meet JEE topper who scored 300 out of 300 with 12-13 hours study without coaching, cracked JEE advanced with AIR...,she is...
Anupam Kher gives flying kiss, walks the Cannes 2025 red carpet in style
Thick layer of dust engulfs Delhi-NCR, air quality worsens to 'very poor'
How much will iPhone cost if Apple shifts manufacturing to US? Price to rise by...
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway nears completion, is being delayed due to...
Dilip Kumar's 'mother' was India’s first graduate actress, lucky charm for Ashok Kumar, worked as teacher, then became first heroine to endorse..., her name is..
Punjab Kings replaces Lockie Ferguson with THIS Kiwi pacer for rest of IPL 2025
World's most expensive party was not hosted by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Gautam Adani, was organised by..., it took place in...
Meet man, immigrated to US as teenager, once swept floors, later cofounded one of most popular apps, his net worth is...
Good news for RCB fans as THIS player is likely to return after injury for rest of IPL 2025
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif offers talks with India, says THIS on Kashmir issue
TMKOC's Daya Shankar aka Chalu Pandey breaks his silence on working with Asit Modi: 'I wasn't...'
New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check travel time, speed, ticket price, time table, stoppages and other details
Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stomach tumour, Shoaib Ibrahim urges fans to pray: 'It is bigger in size like...'
Shikhar Dhawan's comment on Colonel Sofia Qureshi goes viral, netizens say 'Your tweet...'
These are most secure phones in the world, are used by intelligence agencies, militaries, VVIPs, list includes Apple iPhone, Samsung and...
Diljit Dosanjh drops unseen fun videos of his Met Gala Debut, fans ask if he met Kylie Jenner: Watch
Haryana Board 10th Result 2025: BSEH Haryana class 10th results to be declared soon, know how to download marksheet
Viral video: Uber driver pulls out gun over argument with passenger; here's how company reacted
Ravi Mohan breaks his silence on ex-wife's allegations of him being an absentee father: 'I will do all things....'
TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: When, where to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 results online