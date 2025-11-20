Pakistan's 'all-out war' warning against India amid Red Fort blast probe: 'Neither ignoring nor trusting'

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that he cannot rule out the possibility of an "all-out war" with India, stating that the country is on maximum alert amid uncertainty over India’s next moves, considering a recent explosion in New Delhi and May's Operation Sindoor.

In an interview with Samaa TV, Asif said that Pakistan is "neither ignoring India nor trusting it under any circumstances". "I cannot rule out an ALL-OUT WAR and any strategy from India... We must stay fully alert. We are neither ignoring India nor trusting it under any circumstances. Based on my analysis, I can't rule out an all-out war or any hostile strategy from India, including border incursions or attacks," Asif said.

Asif's remarks come at a time when India recently witnessed a ghastly explosion at New Delhi's Red Fort linked to a white-collar terror module. An investigation into the matter is underway. So far, security agencies have found possible ties to Pakistan-based outfits, adding to prevailing tensions between the two countries.

Red Fort blast

On November 10, a car exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi, killing at least 15 people and injuring several others. Meanwhile, as the probe into the blast continues, investigators have arrested multiple suspects.