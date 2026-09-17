Pakistan Rolls Out Fresh Austerity Package: Ban on vehicle purchase, 50% fuel cut, one-dish rule for weddings

Pakistan has introduced a new austerity package to conserve fuel due to tensions in the Middle East and disruptions in the Red Sea. The measures include a complete ban on the purchase of government vehicles, a 50% cut in fuel allowances for official vehicles, and a one-dish rule for weddings.

The Pakistani government has rolled out a fresh austerity package as it seeks to conserve fuel and rein in non-essential spending amid renewed tensions in the Middle East and the disruption in the Red Sea. The measures include a complete ban on the purchase of government vehicles, a 50% reduction in fuel allocations for official vehicles and a single-dish rule for marriage functions.

The Cabinet Division of the Pakistan government issued the notification on Thursday with the measures coming into effect immediately. Some of the restrictions, including the fuel cuts and a foreign travel ban on federal officials, will remain in force for at least three months.

Ban on vehicles, 50% fuel cut and 5% spending cut

The government has imposed a complete ban on the purchase of vehicles of all types. Karachi-based The Express Tribune reported that the restriction forms part of a broader austerity package aimed at reducing government expenditure. The notification also prohibits procurement of durable goods, with an exception for information technology-related purchases. Both restrictions do not apply to development projects.

The government has simultaneously ordered a 50% reduction in fuel allocations for official vehicles for three months. However, operational vehicles belonging to the armed forces, civil armed forces, law enforcement agencies, essential services and the Federal Board of Revenue have been exempted.

According to the notification, there will be a 5% monthly reduction in non-employee-related expenditure during the current financial year. The measure also applies to Pakistan's foreign missions.

One-dish rule, Early closures and travel ban

Among the measures affecting the public, the Pakistan government has directed that only one dish be served at all marriage-related functions. Shops, markets, malls will have to close by 9 pm. Wedding halls and marquees will have to close by 10 pm, while restaurants will close by 11 pm. Takeaway services are exempt.

The government has also announced a complete ban on foreign visits and travel for three months. Where foreign travel is unavoidable, ministers and officials will have to fly economy class. Official dinners and government-funded seminars have also been prohibited.