FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sonarika Bhadoria backs Katrina Kaif amid postpartum trolling: 'Your body is not...'

Sonarika Bhadoria backs Katrina Kaif amid postpartum trolling

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 killed in Morena after bike rams parked vehicle, hit by truck; probe underway

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 killed in Morena bike-truck crash; probe underway

Vingansa: Drishyam 3's first song gives sneak-peek into Ajay Devgn's final game to protect his family from Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat

Vingansa: Drishyam 3's first song gives sneak-peek into Ajay Devgn's final game

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Pakistan Rolls Out Fresh Austerity Package: Ban on vehicle purchase, 50% fuel cut, one-dish rule for weddings

Pakistan has introduced a new austerity package to conserve fuel due to tensions in the Middle East and disruptions in the Red Sea. The measures include a complete ban on the purchase of government vehicles, a 50% cut in fuel allowances for official vehicles, and a one-dish rule for weddings.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 11:05 PM IST

Pakistan Rolls Out Fresh Austerity Package: Ban on vehicle purchase, 50% fuel cut, one-dish rule for weddings
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Pakistani government has rolled out a fresh austerity package as it seeks to conserve fuel and rein in non-essential spending amid renewed tensions in the Middle East and the disruption in the Red Sea. The measures include a complete ban on the purchase of government vehicles, a 50% reduction in fuel allocations for official vehicles and a single-dish rule for marriage functions.

The Cabinet Division of the Pakistan government issued the notification on Thursday with the measures coming into effect immediately. Some of the restrictions, including the fuel cuts and a foreign travel ban on federal officials, will remain in force for at least three months.

Ban on vehicles, 50% fuel cut and 5% spending cut

The government has imposed a complete ban on the purchase of vehicles of all types. Karachi-based The Express Tribune reported that the restriction forms part of a broader austerity package aimed at reducing government expenditure. The notification also prohibits procurement of durable goods, with an exception for information technology-related purchases. Both restrictions do not apply to development projects.

The government has simultaneously ordered a 50% reduction in fuel allocations for official vehicles for three months. However, operational vehicles belonging to the armed forces, civil armed forces, law enforcement agencies, essential services and the Federal Board of Revenue have been exempted.

According to the notification, there will be a 5% monthly reduction in non-employee-related expenditure during the current financial year. The measure also applies to Pakistan's foreign missions.

One-dish rule, Early closures and travel ban

Among the measures affecting the public, the Pakistan government has directed that only one dish be served at all marriage-related functions. Shops, markets, malls will have to close by 9 pm. Wedding halls and marquees will have to close by 10 pm, while restaurants will close by 11 pm. Takeaway services are exempt.

The government has also announced a complete ban on foreign visits and travel for three months. Where foreign travel is unavoidable, ministers and officials will have to fly economy class. Official dinners and government-funded seminars have also been prohibited.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sonarika Bhadoria backs Katrina Kaif amid postpartum trolling: 'Your body is not...'
Sonarika Bhadoria backs Katrina Kaif amid postpartum trolling
Pakistan Rolls Out Fresh Austerity Package: Ban on vehicle purchase, 50% fuel cut, one-dish rule for weddings
Pakistan Rolls Out Fresh Austerity Package: Ban on vehicle purchase, details her
EC takes major action, freezes TMC name and symbol for Bengal bypolls; Mamata, Arup Roy groups restricted
EC takes major action, freezes TMC name and symbol for Bengal bypolls
Elvish Yadav makes big statement on mystery woman dating rumours: 'Stop linking...'
Elvish Yadav makes big statement on mystery woman dating rumours
Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 killed in Morena after bike rams parked vehicle, hit by truck; probe underway
Madhya Pradesh Horror: 4 killed in Morena bike-truck crash; probe underway
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement