Hours after agreeing to a ceasefire with India, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claims "historic victory".
Hours after agreeing to a ceasefire with India, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claims "historic victory". In a televised address to his nation, he said that Pakistan had achieved an "historical victory". He went on to praise and congratulate senior officials of Pakistan's army, navy and armed forces, naming them one by one. Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed his gratitude to opposition political parties. Besides, he also paid tribute to the families who have lost someone in the last four days of conflict. He expressed confidence that water sharing, Kashmir and all other controversial issues will be resolved. "Long live Pakistan," he says as he rounds-up his speech.
Calling it "very dear, very trustworthy, and very dear friend", he thanked China. Sharif said, "I have to mention them. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say a big thanks to them." Pakistan's PM also
thanked the Chinese public, "who have always ... been there when Pakistan needed them".
The Pakistani prime minister also thanked the US President and heaped praise on him. He said, "I want to extend my gratitude to President Trump." Sharif continues saying Washington played a "pivotal role in the ceasefire".
Sharif also extends his gratitude to countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar for their help in brokering the truce deal. Sharif also thanks the "advice of the British". Talking about the ceasefire reached with India, Sharif For the benefit of everybody, we have made this agreement of ceasefire, and we have been very positive about it." Interestingly enough, he did not say a word about the violation of the ceasefire.
