FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AnchorBest Website To Buy Super Clone Watches in India (2026)

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s ice-cold no-look reaction to Sahibzada Farhan’s dismissal goes viral

Rohit Sharma skips handshake but shares 'hug' with Pakistan's Wasim Akram ahead of IND vs PAK clash, watch viral video

Mrunal Thakur opens up about struggling with beauty standards in Bollywood: 'Till 2025, I was...'

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Mohsin Naqvi got embarrased? PCB chief leaves stadium early as Pakistan collapsed against India; watch

Pakistan rejecting specialist doctors for ex-PM Imran Khan's treatment? Sister Aleema Khanum makes big allegations

'Kya khela hai': Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi celebrate India's iconic 8-1 victory of defeating Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Ranbir Kapoor shares heartbreaking update on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, reveals why sequel would never happen

Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital air quality sees marginal improvement but remains 'poor', AQI stands at 214; Check area-wise pollution level

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release JEE Main January session 1 result today at nta.nic.in; check direct link, scorecard and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kalesha Khan Pattan: Advancing cloud-native and distributed systems through intelligent orchestration research

Kalesha Khan Pattan: Advancing cloud-native and distributed systems through inte

Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri with dance and devotion at Isha Yoga Centre

Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri

Meet PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's wife Warda Ashraf, who comes from Punjab's prominent political family, who was her father?

Meet PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's wife Warda Ashraf

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri with dance and devotion at Isha Yoga Centre

Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri

Meet PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's wife Warda Ashraf, who comes from Punjab's prominent political family, who was her father?

Meet PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's wife Warda Ashraf

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Inside bridal shower of Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be bahu; unseen pics of Sara Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar

Inside Arjun Tendulkar's fiance Saaniya Chandhok's bridal shower

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan rejecting specialist doctors for ex-PM Imran Khan's treatment? Sister Aleema Khanum makes big allegations

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khanum has made allegations against authorities over Khan's treatment in jail and his worsening health, who has been for over 800 days in jail. She alleged that the Pakistani government is rejecting specialist doctors and not permitting family members for Khan's treatment.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 10:48 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Pakistan rejecting specialist doctors for ex-PM Imran Khan's treatment? Sister Aleema Khanum makes big allegations
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khanum has made allegations against authorities over Khan's treatment in jail and his worsening health, who has been for over 800 days in jail. She alleged that the Pakistani government is rejecting specialist doctors and not permitting family members for Khan's treatment.

Khanum on X, wrote, "Our demand has been clear from the beginning: Imran Khan has to be examined and treated by specialist doctors in the presence of his personal doctor (Asim Yousaf) along with a family member present at Shifa International in Islamabad."

"The Govt rejected the specialist recommended by our doctors, so they were provided with alternative names. We had given Uzma Khan's name to represent our family. We were told that Imran Khan's sisters will not be permitted and we must provide an alternative name to represent the family. We then gave them our cousin Nausherwan Burki's name to represent the family. We are very disturbed when they rejected his name as well," she wrote further.

"This is unacceptable! Our concerns are growing as to WHY are they rejecting our family member to be present? Are both names (Uzma and Nausherwan) being rejected because they are highly qualified doctors?" She added.

Imran Khan suffers vision loss

Earlier, a medical team examined PTI founder's at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Sunday, conducting an eye check-up that lasted about an hour, sources told Dawn.

The examination followed a Supreme Court order issued after Imran claimed on February 12 that his right eye retained only 15 per cent vision. The court directed the formation of a medical board to assess his condition and allowed him to speak with his children before February 16. Dawn reported that although government officials hinted on Saturday that Imran would be transferred to a hospital, no transfer had taken place by Sunday afternoon.

At 3:45 pm, Imran's sister, Noreen Khanum, posted on X that an ambulance had arrived at the jail to move him to a hospital. She added, "But, this is unacceptable to us without us and Khan sahib's personal doctors being taken into confidence."

The jail superintendent dismissed reports of a transfer as a "rumour," stating that Imran was only undergoing an examination."

The medical team will examine Imran's eyes, conduct different tests, and decide whether there is a requirement to move him to a hospital or if he can be retained in jail and continue the treatment here," the superintendent said.

Sources told Dawn that a team of five doctors conducted a detailed eye examination, collected blood samples, and measured blood pressure. 

(ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kalesha Khan Pattan: Advancing cloud-native and distributed systems through intelligent orchestration research
Kalesha Khan Pattan: Advancing cloud-native and distributed systems through inte
AnchorBest Website To Buy Super Clone Watches in India (2026)
AnchorBest Website To Buy Super Clone Watches in India (2026)
Watch: Hardik Pandya’s ice-cold no-look reaction to Sahibzada Farhan’s dismissal goes viral
Watch: Hardik Pandya’s ice-cold no-look reaction to Sahibzada Farhan’s dismissal
Rohit Sharma skips handshake but shares 'hug' with Pakistan's Wasim Akram ahead of IND vs PAK clash, watch viral video
Rohit Sharma skips handshake but shares 'hug' with Pakitsan's Wasim Akram
Mrunal Thakur opens up about struggling with beauty standards in Bollywood: 'Till 2025, I was...'
Mrunal Thakur opens up about struggling with beauty standards in Bollywood
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri with dance and devotion at Isha Yoga Centre
Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri
Meet PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's wife Warda Ashraf, who comes from Punjab's prominent political family, who was her father?
Meet PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's wife Warda Ashraf
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Inside bridal shower of Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be bahu; unseen pics of Sara Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar
Inside Arjun Tendulkar's fiance Saaniya Chandhok's bridal shower
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement