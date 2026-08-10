Pakistan records 3,172 violence cases in 2026: Why is Punjab worst hit?

Pakistan recorded 3,127 violence cases in the first half of 2026, with Punjab contributing nearly three-fourths. What does this alarming figure say about safety concerns in Pakistan?

If violence had a medal-winning competition, Pakistan might be preparing for a podium finish, except that there is nothing celebratory about it. The Islamic Republic of Pakistan recorded 3,127 violence cases in the first half of 2026, according to a report cited by Samaa TV. These figures are from January to June, with a higher concentration of cases in Punjab, which contributed to 74 percent of the total. Sindh followed with 17 percent of the reported cases, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounted for 6 percent.

What do these figures indicate?

This data includes several forms of violence, including 644 killings, 462 kidnappings, and 132 honour killings during the first half of the year. Not only this, but these figures also show a significant share of cases involving gender-based violence, highlighting increased cases of violence against women and vulnerable sections of society.

It is also noteworthy that under-reporting still remains a concern, particularly in cases involving domestic violence, sexual violence and crimes linked to social or family pressure.

Why is Punjab worst hit?

Punjab reported the highest number of violence cases in the first half of 2026, contributing 74 percent of the total incidents. One of the major factors behind this is considered the population of the state, as Punjab is the largest and most populous province in Pakistan.

This statistic is also a big concern, as these numbers are just for the first six months of the year and were reported. Differences in reporting, registration, and actual media coverage in provinces can substantially increase the numbers.

As per the report by Samaa TV, the data also points to the involvement of individuals known to victims in a notable number of violent incidents.

(With ANI inputs)