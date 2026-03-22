Pakistan ranks first in Global Terrorism Index amid rise in terror deaths

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WORLD
As per the 2026 Global Terrorism Index, Pakistan reported the most deaths from terrorism in 2025 and topped the list for the first time.
In the latest Global Terrorism Index, Pakistan has been ranked number one with a six percent increase in terrorism-related fatalities in 2025. This is the first time Pakistan has topped the list. In the 2026 Global Terrorism Index, Pakistan reported 1,139 deaths last year, as published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).
The report states the reason behind Pakistan topping the list is its strained relations with neighbours, specifically Afghanistan. Apart from this, escalating violence from Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has created 'significant security' risks.
Pakistan recorded the most deaths from terrorism since 2013, with 1,139 in 2026, which was 1,045 incidents last year. The data issued by IEP states that TTP attacks constitute over 67 percent of total attacks in Pakistan since 2009 and are responsible for five times as many attacks as BLA.
TTP's attack surged in 2025 with incidents rising by 24 percent to 595 attacks, which were mainly concentrated within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghan border. The report also says that the resurgence of the Afghan Taliban 'provided TTP with the means and motivation to significantly expand their geographic reach and operational efficiency, resulting in a considerable rise in violent extremism in the region'.
In recent times, Pakistan has also experienced a massive increase in hostage-taking, with the number of victims jumping from 101 in 2024 to 655 in 2025. One of the major contributors to this figure was the Jaffar Express attack, where 442 individuals were taken hostage.
Pakistan
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Israel
(With ANI inputs)