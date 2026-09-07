Pakistan rakes up issue of Jammu and Kashmir at UN again, rejects India's assertion on world map

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the statement a day after MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified India's position on the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after supporting the African Union's resolution to "rebalance" the world map.

Reacting to India's Ministry of External Affairs' statement on the map of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Monday attempted to provoke again, terming New Delhi's assertion as "baseless".

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the statement a day after MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified India's position on the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after supporting the African Union's resolution to "rebalance" the world map.

New Delhi made the assertion two days after voting in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution that seeks to correct the world map to ensure a more accurate depiction of continental landmasses.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement that India voted for the map, explaining that the vote emphasised "the underlying principle of promoting equal-area cartographic representation."

“We also highlighted that the resolution does not constitute endorsement of any specific map, projection or depiction of national boundaries,” the MEA said on Sunday.

In response, Pakistani foreign ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan on Monday categorically rejected what he termed as "India's baseless assertions regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir which are contrary to internationally recognized facts."

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Statement by the Spokesperson



pic.twitter.com/YV7kDWpZx6 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) September 7, 2026

“India's unilateral actions and continued illegal occupation cannot alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains one of the oldest unresolved, internationally recognized disputes on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. The relevant UN resolutions stipulate that its final disposition must be made in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people, expressed through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices,” the Pakistani statement read.

Seemingly uneasy over New Delhi's firm stand, the Pakistani statement said, "India's so-called official maps and unilateral claims of sovereignty have no bearing on the status of the disputed territory."

Adopted on September 4, the resolution is titled "Correct the Map: Rebalancing Global Cartographic Representation and Promoting Equitable Representation of the World's Regions, Particularly Africa".

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday said, “India voted in favour of the resolution and also made an explanation of vote stressing on the underlying principle of promoting equal - area cartographic representation.”

"Our position on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is clear, consistent and non-negotiable," Jaiswal noted.

Jaiswal said the purpose of the UN resolution is "to encourage the use of equal-area map projections that preserve the relative sizes of continental landmasses."

"The resolution neither adopts nor authenticates any particular world map, nor does it address political cartography, including international boundaries, disputed territories or place names," he said.

The resolution, moved by Togo, got 164 votes in favour, six abstentions from Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine, and one vote against from the United States.