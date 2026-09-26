Pakistan raises Indus Water Treaty issue at UNGA, thanks Trump for intervention stopping Operation Sindoor

Speaking at 81st UNGA, Shehbaz Sharif said India-Pak stood at brink of all-out war in May 2025 after Operation Sindoor, praised Field Marshal Asim Munir, said Pakistan exercised self-defence under Article 51, called Indus waters lifeblood and water blockade an act of war.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday thanked US President Donald Trump for his "timely intervention" during the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025 that followed India's Operation Sindoor, while warning that any attempt to stop Pakistan's share of Indus waters would be treated as an "act of war".

Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Sharif said Trump's intervention came at a decisive moment when two nuclear-armed neighbours were on brink of larger conflict.

"His timely intervention came at a decisive juncture when two nuclear-armed neighbours stood at the brink of an all-out war. And, who knows, Mr President, the extent of devastation that could have taken place had President Trump not stepped in at this critical moment with clarity of thought and action. We must therefore ensure that South Asia never reaches that precipice ever again," Sharif said.

India's stand: No third party role

New Delhi has consistently maintained that May 2025 ceasefire was reached through direct communication between two sides, with no role played by any third party.

The May 2025 confrontation followed India's launch of Operation Sindoor in response to April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Shehbaz hails Asim Munir, claims self-defence

Sharif said Pakistan exercised its "inherent right of self-defence" under Article 51 of UN Charter.

"A year ago, Pakistan faced external aggression from India under a false pretext. Pakistan exercised its inherent right of self-defence under Article 51," he said.

"Our brave and valiant armed forces, under courageous leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, responded with precision and professionalism. They silenced the enemy, repulsed its attack and taught it a lesson it shall never, ever forget," Sharif added.

"Act of war" Warning on Indus Waters Treaty

Sharif renewed Pakistan's warning over Indus Waters Treaty, criticising India's decision to hold 1960 agreement in abeyance.

"The shared waters of Indus River system are lifeblood not only for people of Pakistan, but for entire region. India's unilateral decision to hold existing treaty in abeyance has no legal basis whatsoever," he said.

He claimed India's position had been rejected by UN experts and Court of Arbitration.

"Our legitimate stand that treaty remains valid, binding and fully operative has been vindicated beyond any ray of doubt. Water must never be weaponised. Rivers should nourish nations, not divide them. Therefore, any attempt to stop, impede or divert Pakistan's share of waters will be treated as an act of war. India must make no mistake about it," Sharif added.

Indus Waters Treaty signed September 19, 1960 governs utilisation of waters of Indus system.