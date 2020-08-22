Pakistan puts curbs on 26/11 masterminds Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, 88 terror outfits to avoid FATF Blacklist

The Pakistan government has also ordered the seizure of all properties and freezing of all bank accounts of global terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, following new restrictions issued by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In looking for a way out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan has now imposed severe financial sanctions on 88 banned terrorist outfits and their leaders, including Hafiz Saeed Ahmad of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Mohammad Masood Azhar of the JeM, Dawood Ibrahim, and others.

Islamabad issued two notifications on August 18 announcing sanctions on key figures of terror outfits and the seizure of all movable and immovable properties of these outfits and individuals, and freezing of their bank accounts.

These terrorists have been barred from transferring money through financial institutions, purchasing of arms and travelling abroad, Pakistani media reported, adding that the notifications ratified a complete ban on all leaders and members of defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hiding in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border areas.

Some of the individuals who have been named in the list of sanctions are -- Saeed, Azhar, Mullah Fazlullah (alias Mullah Radio), Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Muhammad Yahya Mujahid, Abdul Hakeem Murad (wanted by the Interpol), Noor Wali Mehsud, Fazal Raheem Shah of Uzbekistan Liberation Movement, Taliban leaders Jalaluddin Haqqani, Khalil Ahmad Haqqani, Yahya Haqqani, and Ibrahim and his associates.

Some of the terrorist organisations named in the list include -- the now defund TTP, the Lashkar-e-Taiba, JeM, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Tariq Geedar group of TTP, Harkatul Mujahideen, Al Rasheed Trust, Al Akhtar Trust, Tanzim Jaish-al Mohajireen Ansar, Jamaat-ul Ahrar, Tanzim Khutba Imam Bukhari, Rabita Trust Lahore, Revival of Islamic Heritage Society of Pakistan, Al-Haramain Foundation Islamabad, Harkat Jihad Al Islami, Islami Jihad Group, Uzbekistan Islami Tehreek, Daesh of Iraq, Emirates of Tanzim Qafqaz working against Russia, and Abdul Haq of Uyghurs of Islamic Freedom Movement of China

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system, had put Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018. It had also asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019, but the deadline was extended later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Failing to comply with the FATF directive by October will likely result in Pakistan being moved to the 'Black List' along with North Korea and Iran.