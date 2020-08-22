Pakistan puts curbs on 26/11 masterminds Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, 88 terror outfits to avoid FATF Blacklist

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here’s why

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

ICC introduces first-ever umpire education course for aspiring match officials; details here

Have written to leaders of Opposition in both Houses for discussion on Manipur: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here’s why

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

ICC introduces first-ever umpire education course for aspiring match officials; details here

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 5 must-watch films on this day

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled in aboard

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

HomeWorld

World

Pakistan puts curbs on 26/11 masterminds Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, 88 terror outfits to avoid FATF Blacklist

The Pakistan government has also ordered the seizure of all properties and freezing of all bank accounts of global terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, following new restrictions issued by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 22, 2020, 07:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In looking for a way out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan has now imposed severe financial sanctions on 88 banned terrorist outfits and their leaders, including Hafiz Saeed Ahmad of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Mohammad Masood Azhar of the JeM, Dawood Ibrahim, and others.

The Pakistan government has also ordered the seizure of all properties and freezing of all bank accounts of global terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, following new restrictions issued by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Islamabad issued two notifications on August 18 announcing sanctions on key figures of terror outfits and the seizure of all movable and immovable properties of these outfits and individuals, and freezing of their bank accounts.

These terrorists have been barred from transferring money through financial institutions, purchasing of arms and travelling abroad, Pakistani media reported, adding that the notifications ratified a complete ban on all leaders and members of defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hiding in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border areas.

Some of the individuals who have been named in the list of sanctions are -- Saeed, Azhar, Mullah Fazlullah (alias Mullah Radio), Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Muhammad Yahya Mujahid, Abdul Hakeem Murad (wanted by the Interpol), Noor Wali Mehsud, Fazal Raheem Shah of Uzbekistan Liberation Movement, Taliban leaders Jalaluddin Haqqani, Khalil Ahmad Haqqani, Yahya Haqqani, and Ibrahim and his associates.

Some of the terrorist organisations named in the list include -- the now defund TTP, the Lashkar-e-Taiba, JeM, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Tariq Geedar group of TTP, Harkatul Mujahideen, Al Rasheed Trust, Al Akhtar Trust, Tanzim Jaish-al Mohajireen Ansar, Jamaat-ul Ahrar, Tanzim Khutba Imam Bukhari, Rabita Trust Lahore, Revival of Islamic Heritage Society of Pakistan, Al-Haramain Foundation Islamabad, Harkat Jihad Al Islami, Islami Jihad Group, Uzbekistan Islami Tehreek, Daesh of Iraq, Emirates of Tanzim Qafqaz working against Russia, and Abdul Haq of Uyghurs of Islamic Freedom Movement of China

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system, had put Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018. It had also asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019, but the deadline was extended later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Failing to comply with the FATF directive by October will likely result in Pakistan being moved to the 'Black List' along with North Korea and Iran.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Oppenheimer-Bhagavad Gita sex scene row explained: Why Nolan, Cillian’s latest film is hurting Hindu sentiments?

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

‘This is pointless…’: Opposition leader Kharge, Goyal exchange barbs in Rajya Sabha over debate on Manipur violence

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured as Rising Global Superstar by Victoria government at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE