World

WORLD

Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to jihad

Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders have intensified rhetoric in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir through strong speeches near the Line of Control. Local sources say the escalatory messaging has increased tensions, disrupted economic activity.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 07:54 AM IST

Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to jihad
Heightened political and military messaging from Pakistan’s leadership has reignited concerns over stability in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), as senior civilian and military figures adopt increasingly assertive language on the disputed region.

Recent visits by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to PoK have drawn attention for their strong statements, which analysts say risk escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) at a time when the region remains fragile.

Military Messaging at the Line of Control

According to sources familiar with the developments, Field Marshal Asim Munir addressed troops stationed near the LoC during a high-profile visit, praising their preparedness and operational capabilities. During his interaction, Munir reportedly made remarks endorsing armed struggle in Kashmir and reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing political, diplomatic, and moral backing for what it describes as the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Observers note that such statements, delivered from forward military positions, send a strong signal both domestically and externally, potentially contributing to heightened alertness and friction along the border.

Political Leadership Echoes Hardline Position

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reinforced the military’s stance during a separate address in PoK, asserting that India must accept the principle of self-determination for Kashmir. He argued that lasting peace in South Asia would remain elusive unless New Delhi alters its regional policies, which he characterised as destabilising.

Sharif’s remarks aligned closely with the military narrative, underscoring a coordinated approach between Pakistan’s civilian and defence leadership on the Kashmir issue.

Local Impact and Civilian Concerns

While the rhetoric is framed as support for Kashmiris, sources say its consequences on the ground are increasingly troubling for local residents. Communities living near conflict-prone areas reportedly experience heightened insecurity, disruptions to daily life, and fears of renewed violence following such statements.

Civil society groups, including traders, students, and youth organisations within PoK, have voiced concern that aggressive posturing has economic and social costs. According to local perspectives, tourism has suffered, educational activities face uncertainty, and employment opportunities have declined amid recurring tensions.

Growing Frustration Within PoK

Many residents view the repeated calls for 'liberation' as political messaging rather than policies aimed at improving living conditions. There is a growing sentiment that border populations are paying the price for escalatory narratives, with livelihoods and safety taking a back seat to geopolitical signalling.

Analysts warn that continued reliance on confrontational rhetoric risks deepening instability and undermining prospects for peace in an already volatile region.

