Not an appropriate time for SAARC summit in Pakistan: Maldives

Headlines

Reliance AGM 2023 Highlights: From Jio AirFibre launch to becoming India’s largest BioEnergy producer | 15 points

Act empowers only central govt to conduct census: Centre to Supreme Court on Bihar caste survey

Kerala man kills live-in partner with pressure cooker, arrested

Viral video of Vyjayanthimala performing Bharatanatyam on her 90th birthday stuns netizens: 'How elegant and graceful'

Sunil Gavaskar envisions India's sporting rise, lauds Neeraj Chopra, R Praggnanandhaa, HS Prannoy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Reliance AGM 2023 Highlights: From Jio AirFibre launch to becoming India’s largest BioEnergy producer | 15 points

Kerala man kills live-in partner with pressure cooker, arrested

Viral video of Vyjayanthimala performing Bharatanatyam on her 90th birthday stuns netizens: 'How elegant and graceful'

AI imagines Harry Potter characters as Balenciaga models

AI imagines Bollywood stars in Friends

Diabetes: 8 Indian chaats to manage blood sugar level 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

G20 Summit: Schools, Malls, Banks Closed; Know Restrictions From Sep 8-10 In Delhi

Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan finally announces the release date of Jawan trailer, know here

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is leading India in Asia Cups; statical analysis

Viral video of Vyjayanthimala performing Bharatanatyam on her 90th birthday stuns netizens: 'How elegant and graceful'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's show will have couples vs singles theme, this television duo will reportedly participate

Jawan trailer to be unveiled on Burj Khalifa on this date, Shah Rukh Khan addresses delay in message to fans

HomeWorld

World

Not an appropriate time for SAARC summit in Pakistan: Maldives

Pakistan's bid to host the 19th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit has failed yet again as it failed to achieve consensus for it in the south Asian region.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 25, 2020, 03:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan's bid to host the 19th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit has failed yet again as it failed to achieve consensus for it in the south Asian region.

Maldives at the SAARC informal foreign ministers meet on Thursday clearly told Pakistan that amidst the COVID-19 crisis, it is not "appropriate time to discuss the summit."

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid speaking at the virtual meet said, "The Maldives remains steadfast in its commitment towards regional cooperation. Taking a cue from our Leaders Meeting in March 2020, the Maldives calls for the creation of a conducive environment to reach consensus on the convening of the 19th SAARC summit."

He further explained it saying, "At this point in time, we are preoccupied with dealing with COVID-19 pandemic and do not think it's the appropriate time to discuss the time of the summit."

Plans to hold the 19th SAARC summit in Islamabad was on the agenda of the SAARC FMs virtual meet. The summit was to happen in 2016 in Islamabad but India along with most SAARC countries boycotted it due to the Uri Terror attack perpetrated by Pak-based terrorist.

Pakistan has been trying to host the summit for the last 4 years but has not been successful in its attempt. Last year also, on the sidelines of the SAARC FMs meet, Islamabad claimed it has been able to achieve the consensus but no movement happened.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who founded Rs 11500 crore company, an IIT dropout, was inspired by…

Meet Shrestha Sree, DU grad who aced interview, bagged AIR 444 in UPSC; know her success story

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Armaan Malik gets engaged to Aashna Shroff, shares adorable photos: 'Our forever has...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE