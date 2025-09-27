Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World

WORLD

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif raises Indus Waters Treaty abeyance at UN: 'India's unilateral and illegal...'

Pakistan's PM Sharif went on to raise the issue of Kashmir at the debate. "I wish to assure Kashmiri people that I stand with them, Pakistan stands with them, and one day soon India's tyranny in Kashmir will come to a halt," he said. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 02:05 AM IST

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif raises Indus Waters Treaty abeyance at UN: 'India's unilateral and illegal...'
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday raised the issue of abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty, accusing India of defying the provisions of the treaty. However, the Pakistanis leader did not mention Islamabad's effort to stop terrorism originating at home, a key demand that India has put forward after the Pahalgam terror attack and its decision to put the treaty on abeyance over the issue of cross-border terrorism. "India's unilateral and illegal attempt to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance defies the provisions of the treaty itself as well as the norms of International law. Pakistan has made it abundantly clear that we will defend the inseparable right of our people on these waters. To us, any violation of the treaty represents an act of war," Sharif said during his address at the UN General Debate.

Sharif also raised Kashimr issue at UN

Pakistan's PM Sharif went on to raise the issue of Kashmir at the debate. "I wish to assure Kashmiri people that I stand with them, Pakistan stands with them, and one day soon India's tyranny in Kashmir will come to a halt," he said. India put the said treaty in abeyance as one of the counter-measures against Pakistan's cross-border terrorism efforts after 26 civilians were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 this year.

What is the Indus Waters Treaty?

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed between India and Pakistan in September 1960, brokered by the World Bank. It allocated control over the waters of three eastern rivers -- Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej -- to India, and three western rivers -- Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab -- to Pakistan. The agreement has remained in force despite wars and tensions between the two countries. However, it has often been criticised within India as being unfair to the country's share of water rights. India has accused Pakistan of manipulating the treaty process to deflect from its support of terrorism, labelling the arbitration a "desperate attempt" to avoid accountability. India exercised its sovereign right under international law to place the treaty in abeyance, linking its reinstatement to Pakistan's verifiable cessation of support to cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

