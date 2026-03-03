Is India preparing for another 'war' with Pakistan? Pak President Asif Ali Zardari makes big claims

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday claimed that India is preparing for 'war' with Islamabad, and urged India to come onto 'negotiation.'

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday claimed that India is preparing for 'war' with Islamabad, and urged India to come onto 'negotiation.' While speaking at a joint sitting of Parliament, Zardari said, "India’s leaders say they are preparing for another war."

Calling himself as a "lifelong advocate of regional peace", he aid that he would not recommend any war between India and Pakistan. He said, "My message to them (India) is to move away from the war theatre to meaningful negotiation tables, because that is the only path for regional security."

This comes at a time when Pakistan is in indulged in a hostile conflict with Afghanistan. Afghanistan's Taliban government claimed 'precise' strike on Pakistan's Nur Khan base in Karachi and several other military infrastructures, while Pakistan has launched strikes on what they called 'terrorist' bases in Kabul, Kandhar, and other major cities of Afghanistan.