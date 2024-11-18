Pakistan imposes lockdowns in Lahore and Multan as AQI exceeds 2000 causing severe health issues and overwhelming hospitals.

The air pollution crisis has worsened not only in Delhi-NCR but also in neighboring Pakistan, where toxic air has broken all previous records. In Pakistan's Punjab province, the air quality index (AQI) has exceeded 2000 in several areas, pushing the government to impose strict measures, including lockdowns, in two major cities.

To tackle the pollution crisis, a complete lockdown has been declared in Lahore and Multan on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Authorities will monitor the AQI during this period, and if the air quality remains poor, the lockdown may continue. The situation in Punjab is dire, with over 6 lakh people suffering from respiratory illnesses in the past week alone. Among these, 65,000 required hospitalization.

Medical facilities are under immense pressure, leading to the cancellation of leaves for paramedical staff in cities like Lahore and Multan. To accommodate the surge in patients, outpatient departments (OPDs) in hospitals have extended their working hours till 8 PM.

The Punjab government has implemented several restrictions to curb pollution. Marriage halls and restaurants have been shut down, and many shops have been sealed for violating pollution control norms. Schools and colleges are closed, while private offices are allowed to operate at only 50% capacity.

Additionally, efforts are underway to create artificial rain in some cities to help reduce pollution levels. Authorities are taking strict action against individuals and industries contributing to pollution.

Overburdened Hospitals

Hospitals in Lahore are overwhelmed with patients suffering from dry cough, pneumonia, chest infections, and breathing difficulties. For instance, Mayo Hospital has reported over 4,000 cases, Jinnah Hospital has treated 3,500 patients, and other hospitals have also witnessed a significant influx of individuals seeking treatment.

The pollution crisis in Pakistan highlights the urgent need for sustainable solutions to improve air quality and safeguard public health.

