Pakistan PM sidelined? Trump’s Abraham Accords post puts Asim Munir in spotlight, skips Shehbaz Sharif

Donald Trump's recent post related to the Abraham Accords has triggered a political debate after it mentioned Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir, but reportedly skipped Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Know the whole story here.

Another post by US President Donald Trump erupts another controversy. His recent post referencing the Abraham Accords has triggered chatter after it mentioned Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, but reportedly skipped Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As per reports, Donald Trump shared a post on his social media handle wherein he appealed to several Muslim countries to join the Abraham Accords and formally recognise Israel. But this post left the Pakistani PM embarrassed as his name was reportedly missed, but he mentioned Munir.

Trump mentioning Munir over Sharif has once again sparked the debate around the political hierarchy in Pakistan and the power structure of Islamabad.

Trump's post on Abraham Accords

In his post, Trump informed that he spoke to leaders of seven Muslim nations, which include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, and Egypt, among others.

''During my discussions on Saturday with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, I stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords,'' he wrote.

Even Trump knows Pakistan is run by Field Marshal Asim Munir, not by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

That’s probably why Sharif didn’t even deserve a mention. pic.twitter.com/zHwOAMX6uj — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) May 25, 2026

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