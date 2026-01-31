FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Union Budget 2026: When and how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech live

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shocking admission says, ‘Feel ashamed, Asim Munir and I go with begging bowl’

Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death

Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth: 'Have to work hard to take pictures of myself'

Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?

Explosive Epstein dossier alleges Donald Trump was ‘compromised’, flags Kushner’s outsized influence

Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star, passes away at 71

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Ishan Kishan return to replace Sanju Samson in final match of series in Thiruvananthapuram?

The Raja Saab OTT release date: When and where to watch Prabhas-starrer horror comedy that bombed at the box office

Microsoft's Bill Gates caught STD after sex with Russian girls, hid from wife? Newly released Jeffrey Epstein files claim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Union Budget 2026: When and how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech live

Budget 2026: When and how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shocking admission says, ‘Feel ashamed, Asim Munir and I go with begging bowl’

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shocking admission says, ‘Feel ashamed, Asim Munir'

Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death

Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before found dead

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shocking admission says, ‘Feel ashamed, Asim Munir and I go with begging bowl’

Bankrupt Pakistan, who have relied heavily of foreign loans, have finally admitted of 'begging' money due to massive debt on the country's economy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that Army Chief Asim Munir and he feels ashamed of taking loans and have to keep their heads down.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 12:54 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shocking admission says, ‘Feel ashamed, Asim Munir and I go with begging bowl’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bankrupt Pakistan, who have relied heavily of foreign loans, have finally admitted of 'begging' money due to massive debt on the country's economy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that Army Chief Asim Munir and he feels ashamed of taking loans and have to keep their heads down. 

PM Shehbaz Sharif stated, "We feel ashamed when Field Marshal Asim Munir and I go around the world BEGGING for money. Taking loans is a huge burden on our self-respect. Our heads bow down in shame. We cannot say NO to many things they want us to do," while addressing Pakistan's prominent exporters and business leaders at an event in Islamabad.

Pakistan is currently facing a severe debt crisis, with total public debt exceeding Rs 76,000 billion as of March 2025, nearly doubling in just four years. The nation relies heavily on IMF bailouts and loans from China, particularly for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, to manage debt servicing and avoid default. This comes amid IMF rolling out aid-packages to the country to stabilise its economy, and a severe rise of poverty and unemployment in the country. Pakistan is currently on its 23rd IMF program.

China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qata investment in Pakistan

Pakistan's economic lifelines are heavily reliant on China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, which provide critical financial support to stabilise foreign exchange reserves and prevent a balance-of-payments crisis. These countries are crucial for Pakistan's economic stability, with investments and aid flowing through frameworks like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

  • China has rolled over billions in safe deposits to help Pakistan meet debt obligations, with $4 billion projected for 2024-25. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a key framework, with over $60 billion in energy and infrastructure investments.
  • Saudi Arabia extended a $3 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan in December 2024 and provided a deferred oil payment facility of approximately $1.2 billion in 2025. Riyadh has pledged significant investments in mining, agriculture, and IT, with potential plans totalling $5- $ 25 billion.
  • The UAE rolled over a $2 billion loan in early 2025 and committed to investing billions in Pakistan's energy, port operations, and wastewater treatment sectors, targeting $10-25 billion.
  • Qatar signed a protocol to realize $3 billion in investments, focusing on aviation, agriculture, and hospitality, and is a key energy supplier, particularly for LNG.

Economic instability in Pakistan

Pakistan is facing one of its severe socioeconomic crisis with poverty rates estimated to have risen towards 45% of the population. Unemployment has climbed to around 7.1%, with over eight million citizens jobless, while exports remain heavily reliant on textiles and commodities.

Recent estimates suggest up to 45% of Pakistan's population lives below the poverty line, up from 21.9% in 2018. Extreme poverty has jumped from 4.9% to 16.5%, driven by 2022 floods, inflation, and macroeconomic instability. The jobless rate is at 7.1%, with over 8 million people out of work. Educated youth are struggling, and underemployment is rampant in the informal sector (85% of the workforce).

Pakistan's exports are stuck, with textiles dominating. There's potential in software, agriculture, and livestock, but structural issues and low productivity hinder growth.

(With ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Union Budget 2026: When and how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech live
Budget 2026: When and how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shocking admission says, ‘Feel ashamed, Asim Munir and I go with begging bowl’
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shocking admission says, ‘Feel ashamed, Asim Munir'
Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death
Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before found dead
Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth: 'Have to work hard to take pictures of myself'
Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth
Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?
Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement