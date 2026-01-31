Union Budget 2026: When and how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech live
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shocking admission says, ‘Feel ashamed, Asim Munir and I go with begging bowl’
Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death
Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth: 'Have to work hard to take pictures of myself'
Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?
Explosive Epstein dossier alleges Donald Trump was ‘compromised’, flags Kushner’s outsized influence
Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek and Home Alone star, passes away at 71
IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Ishan Kishan return to replace Sanju Samson in final match of series in Thiruvananthapuram?
The Raja Saab OTT release date: When and where to watch Prabhas-starrer horror comedy that bombed at the box office
Microsoft's Bill Gates caught STD after sex with Russian girls, hid from wife? Newly released Jeffrey Epstein files claim
WORLD
Bankrupt Pakistan, who have relied heavily of foreign loans, have finally admitted of 'begging' money due to massive debt on the country's economy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that Army Chief Asim Munir and he feels ashamed of taking loans and have to keep their heads down.
Bankrupt Pakistan, who have relied heavily of foreign loans, have finally admitted of 'begging' money due to massive debt on the country's economy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that Army Chief Asim Munir and he feels ashamed of taking loans and have to keep their heads down.
PM Shehbaz Sharif stated, "We feel ashamed when Field Marshal Asim Munir and I go around the world BEGGING for money. Taking loans is a huge burden on our self-respect. Our heads bow down in shame. We cannot say NO to many things they want us to do," while addressing Pakistan's prominent exporters and business leaders at an event in Islamabad.
Pakistan is currently facing a severe debt crisis, with total public debt exceeding Rs 76,000 billion as of March 2025, nearly doubling in just four years. The nation relies heavily on IMF bailouts and loans from China, particularly for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, to manage debt servicing and avoid default. This comes amid IMF rolling out aid-packages to the country to stabilise its economy, and a severe rise of poverty and unemployment in the country. Pakistan is currently on its 23rd IMF program.
Pakistan's economic lifelines are heavily reliant on China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, which provide critical financial support to stabilise foreign exchange reserves and prevent a balance-of-payments crisis. These countries are crucial for Pakistan's economic stability, with investments and aid flowing through frameworks like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
Pakistan is facing one of its severe socioeconomic crisis with poverty rates estimated to have risen towards 45% of the population. Unemployment has climbed to around 7.1%, with over eight million citizens jobless, while exports remain heavily reliant on textiles and commodities.
Recent estimates suggest up to 45% of Pakistan's population lives below the poverty line, up from 21.9% in 2018. Extreme poverty has jumped from 4.9% to 16.5%, driven by 2022 floods, inflation, and macroeconomic instability. The jobless rate is at 7.1%, with over 8 million people out of work. Educated youth are struggling, and underemployment is rampant in the informal sector (85% of the workforce).
Pakistan's exports are stuck, with textiles dominating. There's potential in software, agriculture, and livestock, but structural issues and low productivity hinder growth.
(With ANI Inputs)