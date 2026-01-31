Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shocking admission says, ‘Feel ashamed, Asim Munir and I go with begging bowl’

Bankrupt Pakistan, who have relied heavily of foreign loans, have finally admitted of 'begging' money due to massive debt on the country's economy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that Army Chief Asim Munir and he feels ashamed of taking loans and have to keep their heads down.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stated, "We feel ashamed when Field Marshal Asim Munir and I go around the world BEGGING for money. Taking loans is a huge burden on our self-respect. Our heads bow down in shame. We cannot say NO to many things they want us to do," while addressing Pakistan's prominent exporters and business leaders at an event in Islamabad.

Pakistan is currently facing a severe debt crisis, with total public debt exceeding Rs 76,000 billion as of March 2025, nearly doubling in just four years. The nation relies heavily on IMF bailouts and loans from China, particularly for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, to manage debt servicing and avoid default. This comes amid IMF rolling out aid-packages to the country to stabilise its economy, and a severe rise of poverty and unemployment in the country. Pakistan is currently on its 23rd IMF program.

China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qata investment in Pakistan

Pakistan's economic lifelines are heavily reliant on China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, which provide critical financial support to stabilise foreign exchange reserves and prevent a balance-of-payments crisis. These countries are crucial for Pakistan's economic stability, with investments and aid flowing through frameworks like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

China has rolled over billions in safe deposits to help Pakistan meet debt obligations, with $4 billion projected for 2024-25. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a key framework, with over $60 billion in energy and infrastructure investments.

Saudi Arabia extended a $3 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan in December 2024 and provided a deferred oil payment facility of approximately $1.2 billion in 2025. Riyadh has pledged significant investments in mining, agriculture, and IT, with potential plans totalling $5- $ 25 billion.

The UAE rolled over a $2 billion loan in early 2025 and committed to investing billions in Pakistan's energy, port operations, and wastewater treatment sectors, targeting $10-25 billion.

Qatar signed a protocol to realize $3 billion in investments, focusing on aviation, agriculture, and hospitality, and is a key energy supplier, particularly for LNG.

Economic instability in Pakistan

Pakistan is facing one of its severe socioeconomic crisis with poverty rates estimated to have risen towards 45% of the population. Unemployment has climbed to around 7.1%, with over eight million citizens jobless, while exports remain heavily reliant on textiles and commodities.

Recent estimates suggest up to 45% of Pakistan's population lives below the poverty line, up from 21.9% in 2018. Extreme poverty has jumped from 4.9% to 16.5%, driven by 2022 floods, inflation, and macroeconomic instability. The jobless rate is at 7.1%, with over 8 million people out of work. Educated youth are struggling, and underemployment is rampant in the informal sector (85% of the workforce).

Pakistan's exports are stuck, with textiles dominating. There's potential in software, agriculture, and livestock, but structural issues and low productivity hinder growth.

