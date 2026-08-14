FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's threatens India on Independence Day eve, says 'water is our red line'

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's threatens India on Independence Day eve

WTC points at risk? Galle weather alert puts India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in jeopardy

WTC points at risk? Galle weather alert puts IND vs SL 1st Test in jeopardy

Rahul Gandhi News: 'When Will You Grow Up?' BJP Slams RaGa Over 'Hug' Jibe At PM Modi During PC

Rahul Gandhi News: 'When Will You Grow Up?' BJP Slams RaGa Over 'Hug' Jibe At PM Modi During PC

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's threatens India on Independence Day eve, says 'water is our red line'

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif warned India on eve of Independence Day, saying Pakistan would hit back harder than May 2025 if sovereignty or water rights were threatened.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's threatens India on Independence Day eve, says 'water is our red line'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned India on the eve of Independence Day, saying Pakistan would hit back harder if its security, sovereignty or water rights were threatened. Speaking Thursday night at the inauguration of the Yadgar-i-Fatah monument in Islamabad, he said Pakistan's response would be "even stronger than in May 2025".

"If anyone challenges Pakistan’s sovereignty and defence, they will receive an even stronger reply than in May 2025," he said.

The event honoured soldiers and commemorated "Marka-i-Haq" (Battle for Truth). President Asif Ali Zardari, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf attended.

What Shehbaz Sharif said about India

Shehbaz Sharif began by congratulating Pakistanis and paying tribute to those who "sacrificed" for the country. He then turned to the May 2025 military confrontation. "Yadgar-i-Fatah symbolises our resolve and determination and the domination of our armed forces over the enemy," he said. He credited the military leadership for what he described as a victory in the May conflict.

He then issued the warning:  "Pakistan wants peace, but wanting peace should not be taken as weakness. With dignity and determination, we are resolute for peace."

"Every drop of water is our red line"

Sharif directly referred to India's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack. "Every drop of water is our red line. If India does not keep on the right track, we will give it a direct response," he said.

India announced the 1960 treaty would be held in abeyance as part of its response to Pahalgam. The treaty governs the Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers. The reference to May 2025 was to Operation Sindoor launched by India on May 7 targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Fighting continued for 4 days before a ceasefire on May 10.

Military-themed ceremony

The monument features images from the May 2025 fighting as part of Pakistan's victory narrative. It has 5 archways representing the five pillars of Islam and "five pillars of Pakistan". The ceremony included a light and sound show and a PAF fighter jet flypast.

President Zardari also spoke, saying Pakistan's armed forces gave India a "befitting answer".  “We are not a small country for you to play with,” he said.

Peace call alongside warning

After the threats, Sharif said Pakistan wanted a world "free from all sorts of conflict" and wanted disputes resolved through justice and the UN Charter. He also spoke on Palestine and Afghanistan

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's threatens India on Independence Day eve, says 'water is our red line'
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's threatens India on Independence Day eve
WTC points at risk? Galle weather alert puts India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in jeopardy
WTC points at risk? Galle weather alert puts IND vs SL 1st Test in jeopardy
Independence Day 2026: Want to attend celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort? Here's how to get entry
Independence Day 2026: How to attend celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort?
Sharad Pawar flags 36,211 closed companies in Maharashtra; CM Devendra Fadnavis hits back
Sharad Pawar flags 36,211 closed companies in Maharashtra; Fadnavis hitback
IAF’s Big Fleet Expansion: 60 transport aircraft worth Rs 1 lakh crore planned; Know in details
IAF’s Big Fleet Expansion: 60 transport aircraft worth Rs 1 lakh crore planned
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement