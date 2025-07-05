Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's SHOCKING claim weeks after Operation Sindoor, says, 'India's unprovoked and reckless...'

In retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province. Islamabad, too, in a desperate attempt, began attacks at Indian bordering states, killing more than 15 civilians.

In a shocking statement, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused India of "exploiting the recent Pahalgam massacre to undermine regional peace". Speaking at the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit in Azerbaijan—one of the countries to have had sided with Islamabad during the recent standoff with New Delhi—Sharif described India's response as "unprovoked and reckless hostility".

The Pakistani PM referred to the Palagam attack in Jammu and Kashmir as one of the deadliest in recent years, which had claimed 26 innocent lives. What is ironical is that The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, had even claimed the responsibility for the massacre at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam.

"The unprovoked and reckless Indian hostility directed towards Pakistan after an unfortunate incident in Jammu and Kashmir was yet another attempt to destabilise regional peace", Sharif said.

Operation Sindoor

In retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province. Islamabad, too, in a desperate attempt, began attacks at Indian bordering states, killing more than 15 civilians.

The three-day-long hostilities came to a halt with a ceasefire understanding on May 10, 2025.