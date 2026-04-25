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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian FM Araghchi in Islamabad as second US-Iran dialogue in doubt

After the failure of the first round of peace talks, Pakistan is now trying hard to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table for a second round. However, its mediation efforts are once again at risk of failing as differences between the two parties continue to see any progress.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 07:39 PM IST

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian FM Araghchi in Islamabad as second US-Iran dialogue in doubt
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif met Iranian FM Araghchi on Saturday
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Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a high-level meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday as the highly anticipated US-Iran talks in Islamabad are on the brink of total collapse. As per a statement by the Office of Pakistan's Prime Minister on X, Araghchi arrived at the PM House for discussions focused on the 'situation in the region'. Earlier, Araghchi held a separate meeting with Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, as the reality on the ground is different for Pakistan, which is struggling to manage mediation efforts.

For those unversed, the host of the peace talks has held its own capital city of Islamabad under a 'suffocating security lockdown', as the authorities have sealed off major roads and placed the high-security Red Zone under a strict cordon.

Despite all the efforts, Islamabad's prospects of high-stakes ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran are 'rapidly fading', as the Iranian delegation refused to meet the travelling American diplomats, as per a report by the chairman of Pakistan-based news outlet ARY News.

As per Khan, Tehran is 'still not ready to meet the US delegation', which includes US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Advisor and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner.

Iran bypassed Pakistan and issued demands directly to Washington, stating that the US Navy must first lift its blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian posts.

This week's diplomatic efforts are starting to look like its past failures. In the first round of talks, US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Speaker MB Ghalibaf went for 21 hours but achieved no results.

Despite Pakistan's leaders trying to present themselves as mediators, the overall situation shows minimal progress.

(With ANI inputs)

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