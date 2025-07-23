Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif makes BIG statement amid strained India relations: 'Willing for...'

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his country was willing for a "meaningful dialogue" with India to resolve all outstanding issues. Sharif made the remarks while talking to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, who called on the Prime Minister at the PM House, according to an official statement. The two discussed bilateral relations as well as the regional situation in South Asia and the Middle East.

“The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the UK’s role in de-escalation of tensions during the Pakistan-India standoff and reiterated that Pakistan was ready for a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues,” according to the statement.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

India on dialogue with Pakistan

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism. On Pakistan-UK relations, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation and said that the recently held trade talks between the two countries would lead to mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides.

He welcomed the UK government's recent decision to resume PIA flights to and from the UK, which, he said, would go a long way in alleviating the hardships faced by the British Pakistani community as well as enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm wishes for King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He said he was looking forward to his meeting with the UK leadership later this year. The High Commissioner briefed him about her recent visit to London, where she had extensive consultations on enhancing Pakistan-UK bilateral ties.

