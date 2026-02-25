Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif could have been killed during Operation Sindoor, claims Donald Trump

President Donald Trump claimed responsibility for brokering the 2025 India-Pakistan ceasefire during his State of the Union address, asserting that his intervention prevented a nuclear conflict.

US President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union address, once again claimed responsibility for brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, asserting that his intervention prevented a potential nuclear conflict between the two countries. Trump's comments come amid an ongoing international debate over the events surrounding the May 2025 military confrontation.

Trump claims responsibility for stopping nuclear conflict

During his speech to Congress, Trump emphasised that without his involvement, India and Pakistan would have been on the brink of a nuclear war. '35 million people, said the Prime Minister of Pakistan, would have died if it weren’t for my intervention,' Trump stated, adding that his diplomatic efforts were crucial in preventing an escalation.

The confrontation Trump referred to began in April 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. In retaliation, India launched airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and inside Pakistan itself under Operation Sindoor. The tensions that followed led to a significant military standoff between the two nations.

Trump's mediation tactics: Trade leverage

Since the escalation, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he played a vital role in de-escalating tensions. The US President has suggested that his administration use trade agreements and tariff measures as leverage to dissuade both India and Pakistan from further military action. Trump has claimed that he threatened both countries with a 200% tariff on all trade unless they resolved their differences.

'I called them, and I said, listen, I’m not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don’t settle this up,' Trump recalled at a recent Board of Peace event. He further added that his diplomatic pressure was a pivotal factor in getting both sides to agree on a ceasefire.

Disagreement with India’s official narrative

Despite Trump’s repeated assertions, New Delhi has consistently rejected the claim that the US played a direct role in brokering the ceasefire. India maintains that the ceasefire agreement reached on May 10, 2025, was a result of bilateral talks between the Indian and Pakistani governments, with no third-party involvement. New Delhi has firmly stated that the decision to end hostilities was taken independently, without the need for external mediation.

Continued discrepancies and claims of mediation

Trump has also been vocal in asserting that he mediated between India and Pakistan on more than 80 occasions, often mentioning different numbers regarding aircraft downed during the conflict, although he has not clarified which side’s jets he was referring to.

As the debate continues over the exact role of the US in the conflict's resolution, it is clear that President Trump's narrative remains a point of contention, with both countries offering differing accounts of the events that led to the ceasefire.