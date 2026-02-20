FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif caught in awkward moment in Donald Trump's Board of Peace meeting in US, here's what happened; WATCH

With almost 40 countries participating in the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington , including India, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was caught in an awkward moment, when he was seen getting sidelined in the group photo at the event.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 11:05 AM IST

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif caught in awkward moment in Donald Trump's Board of Peace meeting in US, here's what happened; WATCH
US President Donald Trump hosted the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington with several world leaders in attendance. However, the meeting turned into an embarrassment for Pakistan yet again. With almost 40 countries participating in the meeting, including India, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was caught in an awkward moment, when he was seen getting sidelined in the group photo at the event. 

Here's what really happened

All the leaders and delegates from the attending countries were gathered for a photo at the event with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. However, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was difficult to locate, where he was? Standing in the corner after denied the central position side to Donald Trump. PM Shehbaz Sharif looked 'isolated' and 'worried' due to this. 

This was an embarrassment for Pakistan as PM was pushed to side even after highly praising US President Donald Trump, calling him 'Saviour of South Asia.' Leaders from Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Qatar were positioned directly behind the US president, who was in the centre alongside US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Later, when Trump praised Shehbaz Sharif saying, 'i like this guy', that is when Shehbaz seemed comfortable in the event. The US president said,"Prime Minister Sharif, I like this man. There was some firing going on when I got to know him and your Field Marshal Asim Munir, he is a great guy.”

This was not the first time Paksitan got trolled in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, hosted by Donald Trump. Earlier, a 'typo error' was spotted in the official statement released by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, detailing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump to attend the inaugural session of the Board of Peace on February 19, 2026. 

