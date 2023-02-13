Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif brutally trolled for claiming anonymous Pakistani gave USD 30mln to Turkey earthquake victims

File photo

In a bizarre claim, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that an anonymous Pakistani has donated USD 30 million for the victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake. The Pakistan PM said that the Pakistani citizen went to the Turkish embassy in the US and made the donation.

“Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds”, Sharif tweeted.

Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2023

Shortly after PM Sharif’s tweet, several Pakistanis took to the twitter and started trolling the Pakistan premier.

“Interesting that this philanthropist didn't quietly walk into a Pakistani embassy and denote this money for flood relief. Wonder why?”, author Ayesha Siddiqa tweeted.

interesting that this philanthropist didn't quietly walk into a Pakistani embassy and denote this money for flood relief. Wonder why? — Ayesha Siddiqa (@iamthedrifter) February 11, 2023

Pakistani journalist Ihtisham ul Haq tweeted,"Lol, instead ask yourself a question that why he didn’t walk to the Pakistani embassy."

Lol, instead ask yourself a question that why he didn’t walk to the Pakistani embassy. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 11, 2023

It is to be noted that Pakistan is facing severe economic crisis and Pakistan government and the International Monetary Fund are currently engaged in loan negotiations as the two sides failed to ink a deal during IMF officials visit to Islamabad.