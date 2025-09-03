Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's BIG message to Putin: 'Respect Russia-India relations but...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
The Pakistani PM's comment to Putin comes at a time India is strengthening its decades-old friendship with Russia and rebuilding ties with China. New Delhi and Beijing have been making significant improvements in bilateral ties following years of tensions since border clashes in 2020.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 01:20 AM IST

Sharif and Putin met in the Chinese capital Beijing on Tuesday.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tried to woo Russian leader Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China. "We respect your relations with India," Sharif said, adding: "But we also want to build very strong relations." He also hailed the Russian president as a "very dynamic leader" during the interaction. The meeting between the two leaders took place in the Chinese capital Beijing on Tuesday, after the key SCO summit.

What is the context of Sharif's comment to Putin?

During the meeting, Sharif thanked Putin for "all the support to Pakistan" and what he described as a "balancing act" in the South Asian region. The Pakistani PM's attempts to cozy up to Russia come at a time India is strengthening its decades-old friendship with Russia and rebuilding relations with China. New Delhi and Beijing have been making significant improvements in bilateral ties following years of tensions since border clashes in 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Putin as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping as he visited China for the first time in over seven years. These geopolitical shifts take place as India's relations with the United States have soured over President Donald Trump's sweeping 50 percent tariff on New Delhi.

How are Pakistan's relations with China?

Pakistan has, however, had a thriving relationship with China for quite some time. Sharif is also among more than two dozen world leaders, including Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who are in Beijing for a massive military parade to be held on Wednesday, September 3. Earlier, Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir met China's Jinping.

