Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's BIG message to Putin: 'Respect Russia-India relations but...'
National crush Priya Prakash Varrier, becomes an extra in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari, shocked netizens react
Graham Greene, Die Hard, Twilight actor, passes away at 73
Viral video shows bus driver hits brakes on time, prevents fatal accident after pothole almost kills rider; Know what happened
DNA TV Show: India's 'Operation Vikram-32' against Trump
Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimics this Bollywood actor at Marine Drive
Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Russia makes BIG offer to New Delhi, will give...
Ratan Tata's TCS bags BIG deal of Rs 5669 crore from Scandinavian company, its business is...
Is Virat Kohli's mega-budget biopic in works? Popular TV actor makes shocking claims
Shehnaaz Gill 'forgets' Sidharth Shukla's death anniversary, netizens lose cool, brutally troll her: 'Shame on you'
WORLD
The Pakistani PM's comment to Putin comes at a time India is strengthening its decades-old friendship with Russia and rebuilding ties with China. New Delhi and Beijing have been making significant improvements in bilateral ties following years of tensions since border clashes in 2020.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tried to woo Russian leader Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China. "We respect your relations with India," Sharif said, adding: "But we also want to build very strong relations." He also hailed the Russian president as a "very dynamic leader" during the interaction. The meeting between the two leaders took place in the Chinese capital Beijing on Tuesday, after the key SCO summit.
During the meeting, Sharif thanked Putin for "all the support to Pakistan" and what he described as a "balancing act" in the South Asian region. The Pakistani PM's attempts to cozy up to Russia come at a time India is strengthening its decades-old friendship with Russia and rebuilding relations with China. New Delhi and Beijing have been making significant improvements in bilateral ties following years of tensions since border clashes in 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Putin as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping as he visited China for the first time in over seven years. These geopolitical shifts take place as India's relations with the United States have soured over President Donald Trump's sweeping 50 percent tariff on New Delhi.
Pakistan has, however, had a thriving relationship with China for quite some time. Sharif is also among more than two dozen world leaders, including Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who are in Beijing for a massive military parade to be held on Wednesday, September 3. Earlier, Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir met China's Jinping.