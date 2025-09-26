Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Marshal Asim Munir meet US President Donald Trump at White House Oval Office

US President Donald Trump met Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir in the White House Oval Office on September 25, 2025.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 08:49 AM IST

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Marshal Asim Munir meet US President Donald Trump at White House Oval Office
US President Donald Trump met Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir in the White House Oval Office on September 25, 2025. The closed-door discussion lasted for 90 minutes, and the details of the meeting remains unknown. The meeting is held at the sidelines of UN General Assembly summit on Gaza peacekeeping. This was PM Shehbaz Sharif's first visit to the Oval Office, and comes amid US-Pakistan's growing bilateral relations. 

Earlier Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal waited for almost an hour to meet Donald Trump as per reports. US President Donald Trump addressed reporters from the Oval Office, saying, 'they're (Pakistan PM, Army Chief Mrshal) coming, and they may be in this room right now. I don't know, because we're late.'

This is Shehbaz Sharif second meet with Donald Trump this month. On September 23, Shehbaz Sharif attended the meeting of the Arab-Islamic leaders hosted by Donald Trump and Emir of Qatar H.E Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in New York. He also had an informal exchange with US President on the sidelines of this meet, where they talked for few seconds. 

Meanwhile, the visit marks Asim Munir's third visit to US this year. Earlier, US President Donald Trump hosted Munir at White House and the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including trade, economic development, and even cryptocurrency. Following this meet, Trump administration announced a new trade deal with Pakistan, alongside plans to help Islamabad tap into its "massive oil reserves."

Later, Munir visited Washington to attend the change of command ceremony for senior US military officials, where he held talks with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine. During this visit, Pakistan secured a USD 500 million investment from the US, aimed at bolstering the country's critical minerals sector.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza war: 'I think we're close to...

 

