Imran Khan to address UNGA virtually, to raise Kashmir and Afghanistan issue

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to virtually address the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to be held in New York today. World leaders are present in New York City to be a part of the UNGA where they will be giving their respective speeches. However, for Pakistan Shehryar Khan Afridi will represent the country instead of Imran Khan.

Taliban who has taken over the reins of Afghanistan are also looking to get a first-time entry into the UNGA.

Shehryar Afridi who is the chairman of Pakistan's parliamentary committee on Kashmir has been sent to the UNGA by Prime Minister Imran Khan to tell the world what all has been reportedly happening in Jammu and Kashmir. The idea behind Afridi's visit to the UNGA is reportedly to 'raise awareness' on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan will outline the country's perspective on key regional and global issues, especially on Kashmir and the situation in Afghanistan, in his policy address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA), according to official sources. Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram informed about PM Khan's virtual UNGA address to US-state media.

Foreign office sources tell media that Imran Khan would talk about alleged human rights violations in Kashmir which Pakistan claims to have documented in a recent dossier and said has been shared with the UN. India however has maintained that Jammu and Kashmir 'was, is and shall forever' remain an integral part of the country.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech will revolve around Afghanistan, trying to draw the world's attention towards the urgency to stabilise the worn-torn country, informed Munir Akram. Earlier, Imran Khan said that his government has started negotiations with the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The theme for this year's UNGA General Debate is 'Building Resilience' through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.