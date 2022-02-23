Pakistan PM Imran Khan's stepson immediately released after arrest for alcohol possession

Three people, including the stepson of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, were detained by the police in connection with the possession of alcohol. However, he was released after getting orders from higher officials.

According to the FIR registered in this case, liquor was recovered from the car of Musa Maneka and his three friends. Lahore Police gave this information on Tuesday. Musa Maneka is the son of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi from her first marriage.

Musa was traveling with two of his friends when he was caught with alcohol in possession. The police took him into custody near the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for keeping alcohol in the car. A Lahore Police official told news agency PTI that these three youths, including Musa, were released on the same day after completing the necessary legal formalities following orders from higher officials.

The police officer said that, when Musa was caught with alcohol, he threatened the security officers present there. He threatened the policemen that they would have to face the consequences saying that he was the son of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Soon after the registration of the case, the Punjab Police Chief started receiving calls from higher officials. However, the police did not take any further legal action and released them after a few hours of custody. Let us tell you that both the sale and consumption of alcohol is illegal in Pakistan.

Earlier last week it was reported that differences have cropped up between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.