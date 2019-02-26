Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls emergency meeting on response to India's airstrike

Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi is expected to brief the media after the meeting.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an emergency meeting to discuss India's airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Balakot, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

Radio Pakistan also said that the country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would brief the media after the meeting. Qureshi had held his own emergency meeting with retired diplomats and ambassadors.

The meeting convened by Khan would presumably discuss the nature of Pakistan's response to the airstrike, which India has called a 'pre-emptive non-military strike'. Officials claimed that the Pakistan Air Force had intervened to thwart the strike by the Indian Air Force. However, Indian defence sources have said 200 to 300 terrorists have been neutralised in the airstrike.

India's daring strike on Pakistani soil comes in response to the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed by a suicide car bomber. Terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is based in Bahawalpur in Pakistani Punjab, had immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

India's decision to strike the JeM terrorist training camp came despite sabre rattling by Imran Khan who had vowed that Pakistan would retaliate if India carried out any strike. He had in a televised address also denied any links between the Pakistani state and those who carried out the attack.

Pakistan has also generally been at a loss when it came to reacting to the escalating tensions. It has flip-flopped over action against JeM, initially announcing that it had shut down the terrorist organisation's facilities and then flipping over to saying no such action had taken place.