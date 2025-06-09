This comes days after India conducted Operation Sindoor to destroy nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

The Pakistan government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, has announced plans to purchase a fleet of advanced fighter jets from China. If finalised, it will mark China’s first export of its fifth-generation stealth aircraft. The J-35 stealth fighter jet is manufactured by AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Company. After the announcement, saw of the firm rose by the maximum daily limit of 10 per cent in Shanghai, Bloomberg reported. The J-35 was first unveiled publicly at the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow.

Other defence-sector companies of China also witnessed significant gains, with Aerospace Nanhu Electronic Information Technology Co. experiencing up to a 15 per cent increase in share value. The Pakistan government said in a social media post on Friday that it would acquire 40 J-35 fifth-generation fighter jets, KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, as well as HQ-19 ballistic missile defence systems.

This comes days after India conducted Operation Sindoor to destroy nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Last month, Pakistan claimed that Chinese-made J-10C fighters helped shoot down six Indian jets, including French-built Rafales. However, India denied the effectiveness of the weapons systems used by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is all set to get a Rs 30,000 crore boost with a new surface-to-air missile system expected to be cleared for acquisition by the Defence Ministry soon. Indian air defence systems successfully thwarted the Pakistani aircraft, missile and drone attacks under Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

