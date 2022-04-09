Pakistan Parliament session resumes, PM Imran Khan's fate hangs upon no-trust motion

Following Supreme Court’s orders, Pakistan Parlliament started the National Assembly Session at 10:30 am. Speaker Asa Qaiser is chairing the session after adjourning it earlier in the day.

Terming April 7 to be a historic day in the history of Pakistan, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the Supreme Court’s decision will make the country’s future bright.

Speaking about the importance of the court’s directives, he said, “Today, Parliament is going to defeat a 'selected prime minister' in a constitutional manner”.

He further urged the speaker to stand in favour of the law and Constitution and asked him to have his name “written in history in golden words”.

"You must cash in on this moment with conviction and with your heart and your mind. Don't go on the dictation of the selected prime minister," he added.

While assuring that his conduct will be in line with the Law and Constitution, the speaker said, “the important thing is that there has been talk of an international conspiracy. This should also be discussed”.

Meanwhile, Qureshi insisted that the opposition had the right to table a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan while stating that defending the PM is his obligation.

“We intend to fight it in a constitutional, political and democratic manner”, the speaker added.

The speaker had adjourned the session until 12:30 PM post slight disturbance between the treasury and opposition benches. After a prolonged break of over three-and-a-half hours, the session has resumed again.

As per reports, the no-trust vote on Prime Minister is expected at 8 pm today.

After the apex court announced decision, Imran Khan stated his disappointment with the judicial outcome while addressing the nation on April 8. Showering further praises upon India, he said that the nation has a 'khuddar qaum', or self-respecting people.

The Pakistan PM’s consistent praises for India have aggravated the Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz – Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Expressing her anger via Twitter, Maryam said that Khan must go back to India or leave Pakistan if he likes the neighbouring country so much.

“One person who is not in his senses anymore cannot be allowed to wreak havoc & bring the entire country down. This is not a joke. He should not be treated as PM or ex PM, he must be treated as a PSYCHOPATH who just to save his own skin is holding the entire country hostage. Shame”, she tweeted.