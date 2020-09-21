Opposition parties join hands to 'rid' Pakistan of Imran Khan government

Headlines

Board exams to be held twice a year: Ministry's new curriculum framework explained

'Proud, glad to be your partner': America hails India on Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

Bengaluru airport officials uncover crocodiles, cobras, pythons inside passenger's luggage, details here

From Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Foundation to Gautam Adani, Indian billionaires react to Chandrayaan-3 success

Meet Bihar’s richest man who never went to college, started as scrap dealer, now has Rs 16,000 crore net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs IRE: Jasprit Bumrah joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite list after Ireland series win

Lufthansa Airlines' CEO takes on role of flight attendant, shares day's adventure on LinkedIn

GATE 2024: Registrations process likely to begin today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check documents required

5 records made by Chandrayaan-3

Weight loss tips: Breakfast meals to shed extra kilos

7 South films to earn 500 crore at the box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film's uncut version that 'censor never wanted people to see' will come on OTT

Jawan advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 15 days before release, Shah Rukh film set for Rs 100-crore opening day

King of Kotha advance booking breaks records, Dulquer Salmaan film set for biggest opening in Malayalam cinema history

HomeWorld

World

Opposition parties join hands to 'rid' Pakistan of Imran Khan government

Opposition parties in Pakistan announced that it will come together to form a new alliance called the 'Pakistan Democratic Movement' with an aim to oust the Imran Khan-led government.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 21, 2020, 08:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Opposition parties in Pakistan on Sunday announced that it will come together to form a new alliance called the 'Pakistan Democratic Movement' with an aim to oust the Imran Khan-led government.

The consensus of an alliance came following a multi-party conference in Islamabad, where the opposition described the next course of action to "rid the country" of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Geo News reported.

Addressing a press briefing, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said the opposition is demanding the "immediate resignation of elected Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Niazi."

Nationwide protests will be held from October and will include the participation of lawyers, traders, labourers, farmers and civil society.

"In the first phase, beginning October, rallies will be held in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab. In the second phase, starting in December, huge demonstrations will take place country-wide. In the third phase, to begin in January next year, a long-march will move towards Islamabad," Rehman was quoted as saying.

"To oust the elected government, the joint opposition will use all tactics, including a vote of no confidence and resignations from the Parliament," he said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, said the opposition parties had no other option but to take this decision of launching an alliance as the present government was "selected" and it failed in handling the country's affairs and coronavirus crisis.

"The country`s future is at stake if the government continues its regime," he added.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted that the opposition is going ahead with its mission under the guidance and support of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

However, Bilawal said the leader of the movement is yet to be decided. Asked whether another candidate for the prime ministerial post from PTI was acceptable, the PPP chairman junked the suggestion.

Bilawal also wrote on Twitter about the opposition alliance, "Pakistan Democratic Movement is an important step towards a democratic Pakistan. Like the MRD and ARD movements resisting dictatorships, PDM has united all democratic forces. It has a clear, concrete plan of action to restore the freedom and dignity of our people, parliament, democracy."

Earlier, participating in the multi-party conference virtually, Nawaz Sharif, who is presently in London for treatment, termed the PTI government as "nalayaq" (worthless) and said Pakistan's economy has been completely destroyed in the last two years.

He said the politicians who came to power were hanged, murdered, imprisoned or declared disqualified. "Pakistan has been constantly deprived of a democratic system. When the vote is dishonoured, the entire democratic system becomes meaningless. When it is decided before the election process as to who will win and who will lose, then it can be guessed how the public is betrayed and how the public`s mandate is stolen," the former Prime Minister was quoted by Dawn as saying.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Retribution movie review: Liam Neeson's action thriller suffers due to predictable twists, rushed ending

Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao spotted together, video goes viral: Watch

'Kirsten had Rohit in India's 2011 ODI WC plans but Dhoni wanted...': Ex-BCCI selector drops bombshell

Onion price hike explained: Why has Centre decided to impose 40 percent export duty on onions?

Gujarat: 28 people hospitalised after gas leakage at chemical factory in Bharuch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE