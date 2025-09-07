Pakistan: 1 killed, several injured in blast at cricket stadium in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The explosion occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district, Waqas Rafique, a district police official, told Dawn newspaper that the blast was carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED). Read on for more details on this.

At least one person was killed and several others injured in a blast during a cricket match at a stadium in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, according to reports. The explosion occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district, Waqas Rafique, a district police official, told Dawn newspaper that the blast was carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED). Those who sustained injuries included children and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Pakistani authorities said a man was killed in the incident and several others, including children, sustained injuries. A purported video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows people fleeing the area as a thick plume of smoke billows in the background. According to security officials, the attack may be linked to terrorist groups retaliating against Operation Sarbakaf, a counter-terrorism drive launched several weeks ago.

Several attacks have taken place in Pakistan in recent weeks. Earlier this month, 15 people reportedly lost their lives in a bomb blast during a public rally in the city of Quetta in Balochistan province. On August 14, when Pakistan marked its Independence Day, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) launched coordinated gun and grenade attacks targeting police stations, checkpoints, and patrols across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Six police officers were killed in the series of attacks.