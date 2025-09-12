Pakistan, once again, shamed at UN as lawyer berates country over terrorism: 'Another state sponsor of terror'

Once again, Pakistan was left red-faced on the global stage during a discussion on the recent brazen attack by Israel on Qatar, targeting the political leadership of Hamas. Interestingly, it merely took four seconds to silence Pakistan on the international stage.

Hillel Neuer, a human rights lawyer and the executive director of UN Watch, was calling out Qatar for "harbouring terrorists", accusing the nation of being a "sponsor of terror". Notably, Qatar has hosted the office of Hamas, a US-designated terror organisation, since 2012, according to an India Today report.

Neuer also berated the UN Chief for condemning Israel, bringing to everyone's recollection that when the US killed al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan's Abbottabad in 2011, the then UN chief had stated "justice has been done".

Pakistan fumes over mention of Laden

As Neuer mentioned Pakistan and its beloved Bin Laden, the country's delegate interrupted mid-speech. The Pak delegate urged the UNHRC chairperson to ensure that no speaker violated the principles of the UN Charter. "We reject casting unfounded accusations and allegations," Pakistan said.

The UNHRC chair soon restored the mic to Neuer, reminding him that he had four seconds to complete his speech. Interestingly, the human rights lawyer made these four seconds count, hitting back at Pakistan. "Mr President, Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror," Neuer thundered as he ended his speech.

