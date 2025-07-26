Pakistan ONCE AGAIN begs for 'meaningful dialogue' with India, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar says, 'From trade to terrorism...'

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an agreement to halt the military actions on May 10.

Weeks after 'Operation Sindoor' -- launched by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack -- Pakistan has once again begged for "meaningful dialogue" with India on a range of issues, including trade and counter-terrorism.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated his government's call for peace talks with India. Dar noted that the ball is now in India's court, as Pakistan is still awaiting a formal response from New Delhi. "Pakistan is ready to work and cooperate with India on all fronts—from trade to counter-terrorism."

Highlighting the need for "meaningful negotiations", the Pak Deputy PM called for the resumption of composite dialogue, a framework once used by both nations to address bilateral concerns, including Kashmir, security, people-to-people exchanges, and economic ties.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also called for "meaningful dialogue" with India, saying "Pakistan is ready for a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues".

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an agreement to halt the military actions on May 10.

Meanwhile, India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

With inputs from PTI