After a powerful military operation by India called Operation Sindoor, Pakistan is on high alert. The Indian Armed Forces carried out airstrikes on several terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This bold move has left Pakistan’s government and army scrambling to respond.

India also destroyed several Pakistani airbases during the operation, exposing weaknesses in Pakistan’s air defence system. This has pushed the Pakistani government to consider a major increase in its defence spending. According to reports, Pakistan plans to raise its defence budget by 18% in the upcoming financial year.

The Express Tribune reported that this budget hike is a direct response to Pakistan’s failure to defend itself during the Indian attack. For comparison, India spent a massive $86.1 billion on its military in 2024, while Pakistan spent only $10.2 billion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly spoken out about Pakistan’s support for terrorism. Following Operation Sindoor, PM Modi warned that if Pakistan continues to support terrorism, it will be left begging for help. He also shared that Pakistan had tried to target the Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner, Rajasthan but failed.

Speaking at a large public rally in Bikaner, PM Modi praised the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force for their teamwork and bravery. He said their actions during Operation Sindoor sent a clear message to the world that India stands firmly against terrorism.

“When I came here from Delhi, I landed at Nal Air Force Station,” Modi said. “Pakistan tried to attack it, but couldn’t even touch it. Just across the border, Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan air base is now in the ICU. No one knows when or if it will function again.”

The crowd responded with loud cheers, chanting “Modi-Modi” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

This recent conflict has not only increased tensions between the two countries but has also shown how serious India is about fighting terrorism. Pakistan’s response through a budget hike signals its concern, but the effects of Operation Sindoor continue to echo through the region.