Pakistan has nominated US President Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, However Trump has bemoaned that he won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for "stopping" the war between India and Pakistan or for his efforts in the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran conflicts. Donald Trump has take credit of mediaying between India and Pakistan, facilitating ceasefire between two nuclear powers. However, India has maintained that the casefire was the outcome of durect talks between India and Pakistan. On his Truth Social platform, he wrote, “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo." Trump has earlier claimed that he won't get the Nobel peace Prize as they are awarded to liberals. Trump wants to get the Nobel Peace Prize as former US President Obama has been awarded Nobel peace Prize in 2009, as per reports.

He stated, "I am very happy to report that I have arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a wonderful Treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda, in their War, which was known for violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars, and has gone on for decades. Representatives from Rwanda and the Congo will be in Washington on Monday to sign Documents. This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!"

"I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia (A massive Ethiopian built dam, stupidly financed by the United States of America, substantially reduces the water flowing into The Nile River), and I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East which, if all goes well, will be loaded to the brim with additional Countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in “The Ages!” No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!" he added.

Trump credits himself for India- Pak ceasefire

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

However moments before ceasefire, Trump posted that after United States, India and Pakistan have agreed to a 'full and immedicate ceasefire', taking the credit himself. He also said that he told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a “lot of trade” with them if they stopped the conflict.

India on ceasefire

On one side, India has claimed that cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Modi and Trump were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders’ Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada earlier this week. But Trump returned to Washington early. Before wrapping up his first visit to Canada in a decade, Modi had a 35-minute phone conversation with Trump in Washington.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a video message from Kananaskis that Modi clearly conveyed to Trump that at “no point” during the days following Operation Sindoor was there any discussion, at any level, on an India-US trade deal, or any proposal for a mediation by the US between India and Pakistan.

The discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan through the existing channels of communication between the two armed forces, and it was initiated at Pakistan's request. Prime Minister Modi firmly stated that India does not and will never accept mediation, Misri had said.

Pakistan nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government said in a statement that it has decided to “formally recommend” Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in “recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis”.

At a moment of “heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond”, the statement claimed.

It said this “intervention” stands as a testament to his role as a “genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue”.It also noted Trump’s “offers” to resolve the Kashmir issue.

“President Trump’s leadership during the 2025 Pakistan India crisis manifestly showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building. Pakistan remains hopeful that his earnest efforts will continue to contribute towards regional and global stability, particularly in the context of ongoing crises in the Middle East, including the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating escalation involving Iran,” the Pakistani government said.

On Wednesday, Trump hosted Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir for lunch at the White House.

Later speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, “Reason I had him here, I want to thank him for not going into the war... ending the war. And I want to thank, as you know, Prime Minister Modi just left, just a little while ago, just left, and we're working a trade deal with India. We're working on a trade deal with Pakistan.”

(with PTI inputs)