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Pakistan: 14 killed, dozens injured in suicide bombing during rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rescue teams shifted the injured persons to nearby hospitals, while the police and other law enforcement authorities cordoned off the area. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 10:11 PM IST

Pakistan: 14 killed, dozens injured in suicide bombing during rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representational image.
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At least fourteen people were killed and dozens of others were injured in a suicide bombing attack during a rally in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Sunday (August 2), the Associated Press reported. The explosion occurred when a peace rally was being undertaken in Kabal town of the Swat district, the report said.

According to a report by news agency AFP, Swat's Deputy Inspector General of Police Fida Hussain said that the attacker detonated an explosives vest. Rescue teams shifted the injured persons to nearby hospitals, while the police and other law enforcement authorities cordoned off the area. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. But suspicion is likely to fall on the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which has carried out several such attacks in Pakistan. The TTP is separate from, but allied with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The peace rally was organised by the Swat Aman Jirga -- a local tribal council -- with participants raising slogans and carrying placards to demand peace in the region, which has seen a worsening security situation over the past few months. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued a statement, condemning the attack and extending condolences to the families of those killed.

A Pakistani military spokesperson on Friday said that militant attacks and counter operations had claimed the lives of more than 800 security personnel and civilians in the country this year. Pakistan has repeatedly blamed such attacks on militancy originating from Afghanistan, which is ruled by the Taliban. But the Afghan regime denies involvement in the attacks. The neighbouring Asian countries have also been engaged in a deadly armed conflict in recent months.

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