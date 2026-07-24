Pakistan: 15, including soldiers, killed in suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The deceased included soldiers, police officials, and government personnel, the Pakistani army said in a statement on Friday. The attack took place in the Tank district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, which borders Afghanistan.

Fifteen people were killed after an explosives-laden vehicle rammed a security checkpost in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday night. The deceased included soldiers, police officials, and government personnel, the Pakistani army said in a statement on Friday (July 24). The attackers drove the vehicle into the outer wall of the checkpoint after failing to breach the security, the army said. The attack took place in the Tank district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, which borders Afghanistan. In retaliation for the deadly attack, Pakistani security forces reportedly killed 12 extremists.

In its statement, the Pakistani army said: "Fifteen brave sons of soil including twelve military, two policemen and a government official ex forest department rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)." The statement added: "Due to blast impact, infrastructure at check post was seriously damaged."

Militants of the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, have reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that four bombers took part in the assault. Militancy has been on the rise in the northwest region of the country in recent months. Pakistan has repeatedly blamed the attacks in KP and Balochistan province on militancy originating from Afghanistan, saying that militants use safe havens in the neighbouring country to undergo training and plan attacks. But the Taliban government in Afghanistan denies any involvement. The TTP have been carrying out attacks in its attempts to overthrow the Pakistani government and replace it with their own style of strict Islamic governance. The tensions have also led to an armed conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with both sides launching attacks on the other. The Afghan Taliban and the United Nations (UN) have said that dozens of civilians were killed in the latest wave of Pakistani strikes on eastern Afghanistan in June.