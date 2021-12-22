Pakistan mission in Argentina posts cryptic message; blames Imran Khan government

The Pakistani mission in Argentina on its Instagram page has posted a cryptic message and blamed the Imran Khan government calling for "Political substitution in Islamabad". The message by the verified account said, " We may lose out the JF17 deal with Argentina also. Political substitution in Islamabad may lead to the revival of Pakistan’s reliability & credibility. Diplomats can’t be ‘la raison’ for failures".

JF17 fighter jets have been jointly developed by Pakistan and China and have been used by the Pakistani air force. Myanmar and Nigeria are the 2 countries that have ordered JF17s.

The development comes days after the Twitter account of the Pakistani embassy in Serbia criticized the Imran Khan govt. The tweet, which was later deleted said, "With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we government official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees Is this #NayaPakistan ?"

The tweet had a video embedded with the song "Aap ne ghabrana nahi", a phrase used by Pakistani PM in the past. The Pakistani foreign ministry later issued a statement and said that the account was hacked