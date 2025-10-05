Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'

Recently, Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, junked Pakistan's claims of shooting down Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, describing them as "Manohar Kahaniyan" (fanciful stories).

In a shocking statement, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif responded sharply to what he called "provocative" remarks by India's political and military leaders, warning that India would be "buried under the wreckage of its warplanes". In a post on 'X', Asif accused India of sparking tensions to distract people from "domestic backlash".

He also described recent comments by India's military and political leaders as a failed attempt to restore their credibility. "Pakistan is a state built in the name of Allah, our defenders are soldiers of Allah. This time, India, Inshallah, will be buried under the wreckage of its planes. Allahu Akbar," he said.

'Manohar kahanniyan...'

Speaking about Pakistan's losses during Operation Sindoor, he added, "As far as Pakistan's losses are concerned...we have struck a large number of their airfields and we struck a large number of installations...Because of these strikes, radars at least four places, command and control centres at two places, runways of course damaged at two places, then three of their hangars in three different stations have been damaged...we have signs of one C-130 class of aircraft...and at least 4 to 5 fighter aircraft, most likely F-16, because that place happened to be F-16 with whatever was under maintenance at that time."