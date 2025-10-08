Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor: 'History shows India was never united...'

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday, i.e., October 8, said that the risks of war with India are "real". During an interview, he made provocative claims against India, following the recent warning by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor: 'History shows India was never united...'
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif (Image credit: Reuters)
Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday, i.e., October 8, said that the risks of war with India are "real". During an interview, he made provocative claims against India, following the recent warning by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who said that India wouldn't maintain any restraint this time if Pakistan doesn't stop its actions to support cross-border terrorism. 

In a conversation with Samaa TV, Asif made bizarre claims about India's history, claiming "India was never united, except briefly under Aurangzeb (the Mughal emperor)". "I do not want escalation, but the risks are real, and I am not denying that. If it comes to war, God willing, we will achieve a better result than before," he said.

"History shows that India was never one united nation, except briefly under Aurangzeb. Pakistan was created in the name of Allah. At home, we argue and compete. In a fight with India, we come together," Asif commented. 

 

Indian Army Chief's warning

Asif's remarks appear to be in response to Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who earlier issued a stern warning to neighboring Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism, if it wants to exist on the map. "India is fully prepared this time. We will not show the restraint we exhibited during Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time, the action will be such that Pakistan will have to think whether it wants to exist geographically," General Dwivedi had said.

His warning came months after Operation Sindoor, when the Indian armed forces launched a series of precise and measured strikes into Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pak's Punjab province, destroying nine terror camps and killing at least a hundred terrorists. 

The military action, one of the most significant to date, was in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. 

