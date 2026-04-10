Pakistan minister Khwaja Asif calls Israel ‘evil and cancerous’, ‘burn to hell’; PM Benjamin Netanyahu hits back, ‘Not be tolerated’

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Israel lashed out at Pakistan following Pak defence minister Khwaja Asif’s outrageous remarks, accusing Tel Aviv of committing ‘genocide’ in Lebanon amid peace talks between Iran and US in Islamabad. Israel responded that these statements by “neutral arbiter for peace” government cannot be tolerated
Israel lashed out at Pakistan following Pak defence minister Khwaja Asif’s outrageous remarks, accusing Tel Aviv of committing ‘genocide’ in Lebanon amid peace talks between Iran and US in Islamabad. Israel responded that these statements by “neutral arbiter for peace” government cannot be tolerated.
Pakistan Defence Minister on his X, called Israel is “evil and a curse for humanity”, and accused them of committing “genocide in Lebanon while peace talks are underway in Islamabad.”
He added, “Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated. I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office responded to Khwaja Asif’s, and said that the latter’s “call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous."
The statement read, “Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace.”
Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also reacted to the remarks and said, “Israel views very gravely these blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to “mediate peace” (referring to Pakistan).”
He added, “Calling the Jewish state “cancerous” is effectively calling for its annihilation. Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction.”