Pakistan minister Ishaq Dar rejects Trump's claim of India-Pak ceasefire: 'India refused...'

Ishaq Dar said Islamabad did not object to outside involvement, but New Delhi had always maintained that issues with Pakistan were to be handled strictly on a bilateral basis.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 08:02 PM IST

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that India categorically rejected any third-party involvement during Operation Sindoor, insisting that the conflict was a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad. His comments rejected US President Donald Trump’s repeated claim that he had mediated between the two countries during the conflict in May this year.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Dar revealed that during his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on July 25, he was told that India had made its stance unambiguous. "India has categorically been stating it's bilateral. So we don't mind bilateral. When we met on 25th of July ... a bilateral meeting between me and Secretary Rubio in Washington, I asked him what happened to the dialogue [between India and Pakistan]. He said that India says that it is a bilateral issue," Dar told the news channel.

Pakistan did not object to outside involvement

Dar said Islamabad did not object to outside involvement; New Delhi had always maintained that issues with Pakistan were to be handled strictly on a bilateral basis. "We don’t mind third-party involvement, but India has categorically been stating it’s a bilateral matter. We don’t mind bilateral, but the dialogues have to be comprehensive- on terrorism, trade, economy, Jammu and Kashmir, all subjects that we have discussed earlier," Dar said.

Operation Sindoor

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people. Following this, there were four days of clashes between the two sides, which ended on May 10 after Pakistan's DGMO reached out for a ceasefire.

READ | JeM leader's BIG admission on Operation Sindoor, says, 'Masood Azhar's family torn into pieces', WATCH

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
