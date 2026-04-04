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Pakistan mediation efforts suffer major setback, Iran says ‘no’ to attend talks with US in Islamabad, Tehran wants Qatar as mediator?

Pakistan was all set to host Iran and US in Islamabad for ceasefire talks, however its attempt to position itself as a mediator in the US-Iran conflict was a major fail. Iran has refused to meet any US led delegation in Pakistan.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 08:01 AM IST

Pakistan mediation efforts suffer major setback, Iran says ‘no’ to attend talks with US in Islamabad, Tehran wants Qatar as mediator?
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Pakistan was all set to host Iran and US in Islamabad for ceasefire talks, however its attempt to position itself as a mediator in the US-Iran conflict was a major fail. Iran has refused to meet any US led delegation in Pakistan, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Iran refused to accept any demands from US, calling them unacceptable, and said that Tehran is not willing to meet US officials  in Islamabad for any ceasefire or peace talks, the report said. 

Pakistan fails as mediator? 

Pakistan had made efforts in positioning it as one of the mediators in the West Asia crisis, and initiated by messaging to both the Iranian and US sides to meet in Islamabad. Islamabad had said it was prepared to facilitate discussions, with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar noting the country would be “honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks.”

Following Iran’s refusal, the Pakistan’s diplomatic strategy suffers a major hit. However, some reports suggested that Iran could move towards a mediation effort brokered by Qatar, another key player in the region.

Iran rejects engaging in Pakistan mediation talks

Earlier, Iran rejected that it is engaging in mediation efforts hosted by Pakistan, insisting it has not taken part in any such diplomatic initiative. In a statement posted by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai, Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said there were “no direct talks” with the US, accusing Washington of making “excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries”. He added that Pakistan’s diplomatic forums were “their own” and made clear: “We didn’t participate.”

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