Pakistan: Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad hospital, 15 infants killed; Here's what happened

Rescue sources said the fire started around 6:45 am after the AC compressor exploded inside the nursery. The district administration said 14 of the 15 children were completely charred in the blaze that erupted on the third floor of the MCH ward.

At least 15 newborns were killed on Wednesday (local time) after a fire triggered by an air conditioner compressor explosion ripped through a government hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital.

According to Geo TV, citing officials, the fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). There were 16 newborns in the nursery at the time, and only one could be saved.

Rescue sources said the fire started around 6:45 am after the AC compressor exploded inside the nursery. The district administration said 14 of the 15 children were completely charred in the blaze that erupted on the third floor of the MCH ward.

What is the suspected cause of fire?

Officials said the fire has been brought under control and rescue teams are conducting cooling operations at the site. The district administration said rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after getting information, and at least six fire tenders and four ambulances were deployed.

In a statement, the administration said, "The fire was immediately brought under control, and the children were immediately shifted to the intensive care unit."

PIMS spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil told DAWN that the fire prima facie appeared to have been caused by a short circuit. "Some of the babies may have been discharged during the night, so the exact number [of casualties] cannot be shared right now," she said.

An inquiry committee led by the additional deputy commissioner has been formed to probe the incident, which will ascertain the cause of the fire and how it happened.