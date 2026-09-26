Pakistan: Lockdown in Islamabad to stop march of Imran Khan's party PTI

PTI postponed protest from Sept 27 to Oct 4 to strain government. Pakistan shut Peshawar-Islamabad highway, banned gatherings, arrested PTI leaders including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi. Imran Khan in jail since 2023 on corruption charges he denies.

Leaders from Imran Khan's party have vowed to go ahead with nationwide demonstration in Pakistan to demand former prime minister's release, even as the government deployed tens of thousands of police to Islamabad, barricaded highways and issued arrest warrants to stop march.

The state has taken extreme measures to prevent Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party from proceeding. It was announced after mounting concerns over the treatment of Khan, who has been in jail since 2023 on corruption charges.

On Friday, PTI leaders said they would postpone start of march until 4 October, a week after original 27 September date, saying they hoped delay would put further strain on the government.

Analysts said the protest could present major challenge to the military-backed government, widely regarded as weak and unpopular, while Khan remains popular rallying figure. PM Shehbaz Sharif leads the ruling coalition, but army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is widely seen as the country's de facto leader.

Mass Arrests: Sisters, CM face warrants

This week, dozens of PTI leaders and ministers have been detained or made subject of arrest warrants, while Khan's three sisters were arrested on Monday and remain in jail, charged with posing grave threat to security.

Among those facing arrest is Sohail Afridi, chief minister of Khan's home province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI's stronghold, from where thousands of supporters are expected to join march to capital.

"The government is panicking – that's why they have put Islamabad under siege, that's why they are abducting our ministers. But Imran Khan is most popular leader and people will come out for him," Afridi said.

Afridi acknowledged fear of violent confrontation. The government has already deployed tens of thousands of security officials to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shut down main highway connecting Peshawar to Islamabad.

"If we have a large number of people, they can't open fire at us. Our plan is to bring so many people that they surrender," he said.

Islamabad turns into fortress

More than 1,000 shipping containers fortified with spikes have blockaded roads and sandbags placed on bridges, while key highway into capital was closed. Public gatherings banned in Islamabad and 22,000 police deployed.

The shutdown has fuelled anger. "Entire city is suffering. Government has shut down whole city. I have never seen such a situation," said Shahid, 76, retired businessman.

Despite efforts by government and military to crush Khan's party and remove him from public consciousness – with media instructed to not even refer to him by name – Khan is still viewed as political alternative.

PTI alleges Khan is held in solitary confinement and denied medical treatment and contact with family or lawyers. Khan denies charges and alleges he is imprisoned due to political threat he poses. All but one court rulings against Khan have been overturned.

Analysts fear protest could escalate like movements in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka