Pakistan's lies exposed again, gets fact-checked on claims of India's walkout at Oxford Union debate

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics

Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka floods death toll climbs to 123; President Dissanayake declares state of emergency

Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa

The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320 Fleet

BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University

Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat

Bank holiday in December: Banks to remain close for 19 days this month, check full list here

Ishaan Mehra drops unseen photos with 'forever partner' Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday; Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan react

Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan's lies exposed again, gets fact-checked on claims of India's walkout at Oxford Union debate

The Pakistani side had claimed that the Indian delegation backed out at the last minute and handed them a walkover. Pakistanis said that Indian speakers offered "no substantive explanation for their inability to attend a debate they had previously confirmed."

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 04:37 PM IST

Pakistan's lies exposed again, gets fact-checked on claims of India's walkout at Oxford Union debate
The debate was slated to take place on Thursday, November 27.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Senior advocate Sai Deepak has exposed fake claims put forward by the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom with regards to a scheduled debate between Indian and Pakistani representatives at the Oxford Union. The debate titled 'This House believes that India’s Policy Towards Pakistan Is a Populist Strategy Sold as Security Policy' was slated to take place on Thursday (November 27). The Pakistani side had claimed that the Indian delegation backed out at the last minute and handed them a walkover. Pakistanis said that Indian speakers offered "no substantive explanation for their inability to attend a debate they had previously confirmed."

In a series of posts on X, advocate Sai Deepak revealed how the debate played out, saying the Pakistanis are "genetically incapable of being truthful." He said that just hours before the debate, he received a call from the Oxford Union informing him that the Pakistani team had not reached London, prompting him and his teammates to stay back in the city. He also criticised Oxford Union president Moosa Harraj, whom the lawyer said is the son of the Pakistani minister Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj. Deepak added: "The Pakistani team, true to its national ethos, has mastered the art of deserting the battlefield even before the battle begins. Can the Oxford Union under Moosa Hayat Hiraj convey this message to its master, the Pakistan High Commission in the UK?"

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT), who was also approached for the debate, slammed the organisers for the chaos. "Pakistan is crying again over an Oxford Union debate. This is for the record. Once again they have proved to be liars. Expecting any better from them was not even on my list," she said in a post on X.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films
Wedding row overshadows Palash Muchhal’s creative vision in Films
Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa
Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playi
The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320 Fleet
The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320
BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University
BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found at Al-Falah University
Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat
Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement