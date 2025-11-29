Pakistan's lies exposed again, gets fact-checked on claims of India's walkout at Oxford Union debate

The Pakistani side had claimed that the Indian delegation backed out at the last minute and handed them a walkover. Pakistanis said that Indian speakers offered "no substantive explanation for their inability to attend a debate they had previously confirmed."

Senior advocate Sai Deepak has exposed fake claims put forward by the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom with regards to a scheduled debate between Indian and Pakistani representatives at the Oxford Union. The debate titled 'This House believes that India’s Policy Towards Pakistan Is a Populist Strategy Sold as Security Policy' was slated to take place on Thursday (November 27). The Pakistani side had claimed that the Indian delegation backed out at the last minute and handed them a walkover. Pakistanis said that Indian speakers offered "no substantive explanation for their inability to attend a debate they had previously confirmed."

In a series of posts on X, advocate Sai Deepak revealed how the debate played out, saying the Pakistanis are "genetically incapable of being truthful." He said that just hours before the debate, he received a call from the Oxford Union informing him that the Pakistani team had not reached London, prompting him and his teammates to stay back in the city. He also criticised Oxford Union president Moosa Harraj, whom the lawyer said is the son of the Pakistani minister Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj. Deepak added: "The Pakistani team, true to its national ethos, has mastered the art of deserting the battlefield even before the battle begins. Can the Oxford Union under Moosa Hayat Hiraj convey this message to its master, the Pakistan High Commission in the UK?"

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT), who was also approached for the debate, slammed the organisers for the chaos. "Pakistan is crying again over an Oxford Union debate. This is for the record. Once again they have proved to be liars. Expecting any better from them was not even on my list," she said in a post on X.